Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth

1:53 California Legislative Women's Caucus speaks out on 'A Day Without a Woman' Pause

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

2:10 5 things to know: California's condoms in porn initiative

2:05 Explaining IPA's and Pliny (mic drop)

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River