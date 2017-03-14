Sacramento actor Keith Powers of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ fame reveals concept trailer for his short film

Keith Powers, the young actor born and raised in Sacramento, has posted a concept trailer for his short film called “Let’s Just Be Friends.”
The film is “a comedy about the tragedy that dating has become,” according to the full trailer on YouTube. It’s written and directed by Damilare Sonoiki.
Powers, 24, starred in the film “Straight Outta Compton” as Tyree Crayon, the younger brother of hip-hop icon Dr. Dre. He recently starred as Ronnie DeVoe in “The New Edition Story” on BET.
Powers is a Sheldon High School graduate who excelled as a wide receiver in football. While considering playing football in college and dreaming of going to the NFL, he instead signed with the prestigious modeling agency Wilhelmina, launching his career as an actor and model.
What follows is the concept trailer as presented via Instagram and on YouTube. CAUTION: INAPPROPRIATE LANGUAGE.
Check out the concept trailer for my new short film #LetsJustBeFriends -- written and directed by @dsonoiki and featuring @pepicola @jodiesmith @khadijashari @andreaellsworth @cottrellguidry @brittanicole @nayriah.teshali @millanasnow and myself.-- follow @justfriendsfilm for more (FULL TRAILER ON YOUTUBE)
