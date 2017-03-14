Video Break

March 14, 2017 1:22 PM

Sacramento actor Keith Powers of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ fame reveals concept trailer for his short film

Video Break

Your place for must-see videos and trending stories

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Keith Powers, the young actor born and raised in Sacramento, has posted a concept trailer for his short film called “Let’s Just Be Friends.”

The film is “a comedy about the tragedy that dating has become,” according to the full trailer on YouTube. It’s written and directed by Damilare Sonoiki.

Powers, 24, starred in the film “Straight Outta Compton” as Tyree Crayon, the younger brother of hip-hop icon Dr. Dre. He recently starred as Ronnie DeVoe in “The New Edition Story” on BET.

Powers is a Sheldon High School graduate who excelled as a wide receiver in football. While considering playing football in college and dreaming of going to the NFL, he instead signed with the prestigious modeling agency Wilhelmina, launching his career as an actor and model.

What follows is the concept trailer as presented via Instagram and on YouTube. CAUTION: INAPPROPRIATE LANGUAGE.

Related content

Video Break

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Video: Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

View more video

About This Blog


David Caraccio is a Sacramento native and online news editor at The Sacramento Bee. He's a graduate of San Diego State University. Caraccio enjoys keeping up on trending stories and finding videos worth watching. Reach him at dcaraccio@sacbee.com or 916-321-1125. Twitter: @DavidCaraccio.

Entertainment Videos