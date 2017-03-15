Spectacular crash after SUV slams into gas pump

A video shows a spectacular two-car collision in Seattle on Monday that sent an SUV off speeding into a gas pump and causing an explosion.
Details
The fire, which began with the impact into the gas pump, was quickly extinguished by firefighters, who shut down the pumps and doused the blaze with dry chemicals, KCPQ reported.
Investigators told KCPQ that a rideshare driver, 60, in a Nissan had a passenger, a 40-year-old woman, at the time. The Nissan struck a Honda and the impact caused the Honda to slide sideways into a tree, cutting it in half.
The Nissan continued north for two blocks, KCPQ reported, eventually crashing into the gas station. The Nissan passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments