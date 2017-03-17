Watch train blast bystanders with a wall of snow

Bystanders waiting for a train to pass through the Rhinecliff Station in New York couldn’t get out of the way before they were blasted with a wave of snow.
Check out the slo-mo video.
First train through
Heavy snow from a blizzard covered the tracks, and the train was the first one to roar through after the storm ended, USA Today reported.
Amtrak said Thursday that the train "was traveling at the authorized speed," and the engineer followed applicable rules, according to NBC4 in New York.
Rhinecliff is about 85 miles north of New York City.
A video of the episode has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on YouTube.
