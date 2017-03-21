Video Break

March 21, 2017 8:38 AM

Apple updates iPad line, launches red iPhone 7

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Apple on Tuesday announced a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad, and the company launched the red version of the iPhone 7.

The updated tablet starts at $329, and will be available to order on Friday. The iPad, which replaces the iPad Air 2, will feature a 9.7-inch screen, A9 processing chip and up to 10 hours of battery life. Apple's shift to a more affordable iPad arrives as the company tries to boost tablet sales.

The Cupertino company also launched the red version of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The red iPhone 7 starts at $749, and the Plus at $869. The new red aluminum iPhone is part of Apple's (Red) campaign, which contributes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

