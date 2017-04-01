Great America’s floorless Patriot roller coaster opens today, and we have a preview

California’s Great America, the amusement park in Santa Clara, opened last weekend for the season, but on Saturday it launched its new, floorless roller coaster called the Patriot.
On the Patriot, riders’ legs dangle inches above the track as the coaster takes them from a nine-story drop to a 360-degree loop.
Patriot replaces the Vortex, the popular stand-up coaster that had been at the park since 1991. The Vortex was one of the first stand-up roller coasters in the country.
Take a virtual ride on the Patriot in this video provided by Great America on the YouTube channel of Theme Park Review:
Here’s one rider’s preview of the roller coaster, via Twitter.
I was in the mood for a good scream and the new Patriot roller coaster was exactly what I needed! Fremont... https://t.co/ouZQNJPQ0E— Jen Hill (@MacKidFremont) March 31, 2017
