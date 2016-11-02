Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years

Thousands and thousands of runners this month will take part in the Run to Feed the Hungry event, a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Sacramento. In 1994, 796 participants turned out for the inaugural Run to Feed the Hungry. In 2015, a record-breaking 28,644 participants hit the pavement. For $45, participants can join in at the start line at 6000 J Street in front of the entrance to Sacramento State. The 10K race starts at 8:15 a.m., with the 5K following at 9 a.m., Thanksgiving Day.