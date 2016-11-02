Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years

More Videos

    Thousands and thousands of runners this month will take part in the Run to Feed the Hungry event, a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Sacramento. In 1994, 796 participants turned out for the inaugural Run to Feed the Hungry. In 2015, a record-breaking 28,644 participants hit the pavement. For $45, participants can join in at the start line at 6000 J Street in front of the entrance to Sacramento State. The 10K race starts at 8:15 a.m., with the 5K following at 9 a.m., Thanksgiving Day.

Thousands and thousands of runners this month will take part in the Run to Feed the Hungry event, a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Sacramento. In 1994, 796 participants turned out for the inaugural Run to Feed the Hungry. In 2015, a record-breaking 28,644 participants hit the pavement. For $45, participants can join in at the start line at 6000 J Street in front of the entrance to Sacramento State. The 10K race starts at 8:15 a.m., with the 5K following at 9 a.m., Thanksgiving Day.
Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween

Day of the Dead – largely celebrated November 1 and 2 – is about honoring the memory of loved ones, not trick-or-treating. Observers explain the significance of the skulls and altars and why it's important to distinguish Dia de los Muertos from Halloween.

Hear the sounds and see the frights of Roseville's DireWorld Scare Park

The park, which includes five haunted houses, two VIP houses and an escape room, will give visitors quote a scare with attractions ranging from a classic Old West haunted house to a more original Alice in Wonderland themed scare. DireWorld is located at 800 All America City Blvd in Roseville. Ticket prices range from $29 for general admission to $69 for VIP, and the park will be open through Halloween.

What is Dia de los Muertos all about?

Roberto Lopez explains what the "Day of the Dead" celebrations represent to the community during the 8th annual Panten de Sacramento, hosted by the Latino Center of Art and Culture, in Midtown Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The event runs again Sunday, near 20th

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

The winner of the Elk Grove Pumpkin Festival pie-eating contest over the weekend was Jeffrey Esper, who ate 15.75 pounds of the dessert. That's just over 4 pounds shy of the world record. There was also a community members pie eating contest. Elk Grove Police Department community service officer Kristina Ramirez defeated Laguna Creek High School football coach Dan Davis by 4 ounces. She ate 3.5 lbs. Information and video by Doc Souza/Elk Grove Laguna Forums