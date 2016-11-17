Run to Feed the Hungry: Your guide to Sacramento’s No. 1 Thanksgiving tradition

Sacramento’s Run to Feed the Hungry has gone from a cute little event that drew a few hundred people to a thousands-strong annual event – this year will be the 23rd running – that has become one of the city’s cherished Thanksgiving traditions. Its impact has grown beyond Sacramento, having spawned similar events in other communities.
The 2016 version is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants (the 2015 race had more than 28,000) – many of them entered as part of turkey hat-wearing, up-to-run-in-all-weathers teams – who will challenge the 10K and 5K courses in East Sacramento.
The following is information about this year’s event and a look back at what makes RTFTH a piece of the local landscape.
THIS YEAR’S EVENT
Date: Thursday, Nov. 24
Registration: Early, through Nov. 17, $35; Nov. 18 through Nov. 23, $40; race day, $45; youths 17 and under, $20 early and race day. (Race-day registrants will not be timed.)
Start times: 10K - 8:15 a.m.; 5K - 9 a.m.
Location: Both races begin on J Street west of the entrance to Sacramento State. Race routes go mainly through East Sacramento, but the 10K stretches several blocks into midtown before returning to East Sac.
Predicted weather conditions: Accu-Weather expects “a full day of sunshine” on Thanksgiving, with a high temperature of 60 degrees and a low of 42. The average high-low for Nov. 24 in Sacramento is 60-41. Updated weather information is available here.
RACE ROUTE
ROAD CLOSURES
▪ J Street between 58th and J Street Bridge (4:30-11:30 a.m.)
▪ J Street between 58th and Alhambra Boulevard (8:10-10:30 a.m.)
▪ 45th Street between J Street and Folsom Boulevard (9-10 a.m.)
▪ Folsom Boulevard between 45th Street and 41st Street (9:05-10:15 a.m.)
▪ 41st Street between Folsom Boulevard and J Street (9:05-10:30 a.m.)
▪ 41st Street between J Street and H Street (9:05-10:30 a.m.)
▪ H Street from 41st Street to Elvas Avenue (8:35-11:15 a.m.)
▪ H Street from 57th Street to Elvas Avenue (5-11:45 a.m.)
▪ Alhambra Boulevard between J Street and McKinley Boulevard (8:20-10 a.m.)
▪ G Street between Alhambra Boulevard and 24th Street (8:20-9:20 a.m.)
▪ 24th Street between G Street and F Street (8:25- 9:25 a.m.)
▪ F Street between 24th and Alhambra Boulevard (8:25-9:35 a.m.)
▪ McKinley Boulevard between Alhambra Boulevard and Elvas Avenue (8:25-10 a.m.)
▪ Elvas Avenue (eastbound) between McKinley Boulevard and Coloma Way (8:30-10 a.m.)
▪ Coloma Way between Elvas Avenue and Pico Way (8:30-10:15 a.m.)
▪ Pico Way from Coloma Way to F Street (8:30-10:15 a.m.)
▪ F Street from Pico Way to 47th Street (8:30-10:15 a.m.)
▪ 47th Street from F Street to H Street (8:35-10:15 a.m.)
▪ Carlson Drive between H Street and Sandburg Drive (7:15-11:45 a.m.)
▪ H Street between Camellia and Elvas Avenue (7:15-11:45 a.m.)
▪ H Street Bridge (7:15-11 a.m.)
▪ Live Sacramento traffic conditions
