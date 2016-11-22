Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

Take a look at five categories that define the Thanksgiving holiday.
Video compiled by David Caraccio

Holidays

What it takes to be a National Thanksgiving turkey

National Thanksgiving turkeys "Honest" and his alternate, "Abe," fly aboard "Turkey One" from Modesto, Calif. to The White House for the official Turkey Pardoning Ceremony. Get to know these two special birds before they set off for their retirement on a Virginia farm.

Holidays

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here's a not-so-serious look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

Entertainment Videos