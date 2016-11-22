Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

Downtown Sacramento celebrated its LGBT community with Drag Queens On Ice, a special event at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink benefiting Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus, Sacramento Pride and Sacramento International Gay
National Thanksgiving turkeys "Honest" and his alternate, "Abe," fly aboard "Turkey One" from Modesto, Calif. to The White House for the official Turkey Pardoning Ceremony. Get to know these two special birds before they set off for their retirement on a Virginia farm.
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here's a not-so-serious look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.
The Butterball Turkey Talk Line launched in 1981 to help home cooks make turkeys for Thanksgiving. The hotline has helped 50 million people so far. Supervisor Marjorie Klindera shared what it's like to work on the hotline.
Gov. Jerry Brown, asked Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, about the Christmas tree arriving soon in Sacramento, said the Governor's Mansion downtown would be decorated with all sorts of holiday cheer, from reindeer to angels.
Thousands and thousands of runners this month will take part in the Run to Feed the Hungry event, a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Sacramento. In 1994, 796 participants turned out for the inaugural Run to Feed the Hungry. In 2015, a record-breaking 28,644 participants hit the pavement. Owned by Sacramento Food Bank
Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, sit on the front steps of the Governor's Mansion with their two corgi's, both in costumes for Halloween, as they watch the staff hand out candy to trick-or-treaters that passed by the fully decorated front walkway of the Mansion.