Where to cut your own Christmas tree in the Sacramento area

EL DORADO COUNTY
Apple Country Christmas Trees
White fir, Douglas fir, Scotch pine, sequoia, silver tip, incense cedar. Apples, cider, walnuts, apple pies, picnic tables, easy walking trails. 2721 Mace Road, Camino. 530-644-2475; applecountrychristmastrees.com.
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Burnett Secret Ravine Farm
Silver Tip, White Fir, Colorado Blue Spruce; warming fire, Christmas crafts and items. 2740 Mace Road, Camino. 530-303-3875.
Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Carson Ridge Evergreens
White fir, Douglas fir, Nordmann fir, limited silver tip. Fresh wreaths, candy canes, paved walkway. Cash/check only. 3041 Carson Road, Placerville. 530-644-1490; carsonridgeevergreens.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Cedar Ravine Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir, cedar, pine. 5240 Cedar Ravine, Placerville. 530-622-3546.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Crystal Creek Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir, silver tip, Scotch pine, blue spruce, noble fir, Nordmann fir, grand fir. Wood setting, candy canes, wreaths. Cash/check only. 2019 Cable Road, Camino. 530-644-4647; caminotrees.com.
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-dusk daily.
Deer Park Ranch Christmas Trees
Douglas fir, Nordmann fir. Free coffee, juice, candy canes and cookies. Warm barn and picnic area. 3201 Sand Ridge Court, El Dorado. 530-620-3886; deerparkranch.net.
Hours: Dawn to dusk daily.
El Dorado Tree Farm
Fraser fir, Nordmann, white fir, train rides, coffee. 2888 North Canyon Road, Camino. 530-621-2053. www.eldoradoorchards.com
Hours: Friday-Sunday until sold out.
Figor Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir, sequoia, silver tip, spruce. 3160 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville. 530-621-1770.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Frosty Fir Christmas Tree Farm
White Fir, Douglas fir, silver tip, blue spruce, swift silver, sequoia, cedars. Fresh wreaths, cider, greenery, cones, crafts, persimmons, preserves. 2240 Frosty Fir Drive, Placerville. 530-622-7538. facebook.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Hangtown Kid Apple Orchard
White fir, silver tip (red fir). Persimmons, chestnuts, free candy canes. 2598 Mace Road, Camino. 530-647-1810.
Hours: 10 a.m.-dusk daily.
Harris Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir, silver tip, cedar, noble fir, pine. Natural wood picnic area, apples, cider, apple pies, jam, wreaths, lunch available. 2640 Blair Road, Pollock Pines. 530-644-2194; harristreefarm.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.
Hidden Canyon Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir, silver tip, sequoia, cedar. Firewood. 3500 Newton Road, Placerville. 530-622-6760.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.
High Sierra Iris and Wedding Gardens
Noble fir, silver fir, Fraser fir, white fir, swift silver, Colorado blue spruce. Handmade wreaths and picnic area. 3170 Hassler Road, Camino. 530-642-1222. www.weddingsnflowers.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Hillside Tree Farm
Nordmann fir, noble fir, Fraser fir, white fir, silver tip. 2881 N. Canyon Road, Camino. 530-621-2053; www.hillsidetreefarm.com.
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Indian Rock Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir, silver tip, cedar. Other exotic true firs available. Picnicking, wreaths, gift shop, hook and release fly fishing. 3800 N. Canyon Road, Camino. 530-622- 4087; indianrocktreefarm.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 24.
Kenny, Harry and Heidi’s Tree Farm
Douglas fir, white fir, Colorado blue spruce. Kids life-size toy wooden train, picnic area, pond, free candy canes, coffee, hot chocolate. 5987 Happy Trails Lane, Garden Valley. 530-333-4936.
Hours: 9 a.m.-dusk weekends.
Levi’s Tree Farm
Douglas fir, white fir, red fir, noble fir. 3621 Carson Road, Camino. 530-391-9019; levistrees.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-dusk daily.
McGee’s Christmas Tree Farm
Silver tip, noble fir, Douglas fir, white fir, Canaan, swift silver. Free greenery, candy canes, fresh precut trees and wreaths. 3131 Carson Road, Placerville. 530-644-4731; mcgeechristmastreefarm.com.
Hours: Only open 8 a.m-dusk Nov. 25-27.
O’Hallorans Apple Trail Ranch
Silver tip, white fir, blue spruce, noble fir, Fraser fir. Apples, apple juice, pears, picnic area, nature trail. 2261 Cable Road, Camino. 530-644-3389; ohalloranranch.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Omo Ranch Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir, cedar and assorted varieties. Barbecue and picnic sites. 7975 Slug Gulch Road, Omo Ranch. 530-620-2002.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Poverty Hill Tree Farm
Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, Douglas fir, white fir, sequoia. 1010 Poverty Hill Drive, Placerville. 530-622-6766; chooseandcut.com/poverty_hill.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Prenderosa Tree Farm
Douglas fir, Scotch pine, spruce, cedar, sequoia; precut Oregon noble, Nordmann fir, grand fir. Wreaths and decorations also available. 5301 Highway 49, El Dorado. 530-626-1951.
Hours: noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Roberts Tree Farms - Camino
Douglas fir, white fir, silver tip. 2561 Mace Road, Camino. 530-644-2831.
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.
Roberts Tree Farms – Pollock Pines
Douglas fir, white fir, Scotch pine, Cedar. 5645 Gilmore Road, Pollock Pines. 530-644-2831.
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.
Sierra Magnifica Christmas Tree Farm
Silver tip, noble fir, white fir, Douglas fir, swift silver. 2500 Hassler Road, Placerville. 530-622-0203; sierramagnificatrees.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Silver Forest Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir. 4041 Rontree Lane, Somerset. 530-620-6261.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Smarts Christmas Tree Farm
Silver tip, noble fir, white fir, Douglas fir. 4401 Pony Express Trail, Camino. 530-644-0829; smartschristmastrees.com.
Hours: 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Twin Pines Christmas Tree Farm
Douglas fir, sequoia, white fir, blue spruce, French pine. Mistletoe, holly, pine cones, crafts, cuttings, netting also available. 5150 Twin Pines Loop, Georgetown. 408-499-9179.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
NEVADA COUNTY
Wolf Mountain
Douglas fir, Scotch pine, white fir, precut silver tip. Cider and popcorn available. 18251 Retrac Way, Grass Valley. 530-263-2875.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
PLACER COUNTY
Little Bear Tree Farm
White fir, silver tip, pre-cut noble fir and Nordmann fir. Gift shop, cocoa, coffee, cider, cookies, fudge. 960 Meadow Road, Alta. 530-389-8989; www.littlebeartreefarm.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Monday-Wednesday by appointment.
Pine Valley Ranch
Noble fir, Douglas fir, grand fir, Norwegian spruce, Colorado blue spruce, Colorado green spruce. Wreaths, mandarins, cider, hot chocolate, hotdogs for cooking on outside fire, gift shop, nature walk, garden and pond. 10680 Kemper Road, Auburn. 530-885-3005.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Poppy Lane Christmas Farm
Silver tip, white fir, Douglas fir, noble fir, Nordmann fir, incense cedar. Container trees and Christmas decorations also available. 12110 Poppy Lane, Auburn. 530-906-6988; poppylanechristmasfarm.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Snowy Peaks Tree Farm
White fir, silver tip. Wagon rides, tree swing, bonfire, wreaths and complimentary candy canes and hot chocolate. 30100 Foresthill Road, Foresthill. 530-367-3766; snowypeaksfarm.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 20.
Starlight View Christmas Tree Farm
Douglas fir, Sierra redwood, Scotch pine. 2209 Shirland Tract Road, Auburn. 530-885-0489.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY
Billy’s Farm
Monterey pine, Leyland cypress, Monterey cypress, Arizona cypress, golden cedar, Sierra redwood, Scotch pine, bishop pine. Hay rides and wreaths also available. 8430 Dillard Road, Wilton. 916-687-8354; billysfarm.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Dec. 18.
Davis Ranch
Douglas fir, Monterey pine, Sierra redwood, incense cedar, Nordmann fir. 13211 Jackson Road, Sloughhouse. 916-682-2658; davisranchproduce.com.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Comments