Holiday music schedule includes concerts and singalongs now until New Year

To be sure, there’s more to Christmas and holiday music than “Jingle Bell Rock” looping endlessly through department-store speakers or whatever radio station one stumbles upon for the next few weeks. Individual performers and groups are offering plenty of musical variety to add aural excellence to this year’s holiday experience. Our list below provides many options for your listening – and singing – pleasure.
▪ Related: Lots of ‘Nutcracker,’ plus other productions, highlight holiday dance schedule
DEC. 1
‘Christmas Tribute to Nat King Cole’
Jazz singer and pianist Freddy Cole, brother of Nat King Cole and Ike Cole, and his quartet. Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. $35-55. 707-880-2300.
6:30-8 p.m., 9-10:30 p.m. Dec.1-Dec. 2.
Music of John Denver
Jim Curry’s “A Rocky Mountain Christmas.” Orchard Creek Lodge, 965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln. $20-$23. 916-408-4310.
2-4, 7-9 p.m.
Holiday show in Davis
Me & Him, According to Bazooka, Claudia Russell with Bruce Kaplan, and The Cups. Davis Odd Fellows Lodge, 415 Second St., Davis. Free; donations accepted. 530-219-5444.
7:30-10 p.m.
Celtic Woman: ‘Home For Christmas’
“Home For Christmas – The Symphony Tour.” Memorial Auditorium, 1400 J St., Sacramento. $50-$110. 916-808-5181.
7 p.m.
Wild 94.9 Jingle Ball in San Jose
Lineup includes Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Diplo, Tove Lo, Alessia Cara, Lukas Graham, Daya and Niall Horan. SAP Center (formerly HP Pavilion at San Jose), 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose. $41-$111. 800-745-3000.
7:30 p.m.
DEC. 2
Jingle Ball in Sacramento
Lineup includes The Chainsmokers, Dillon Francis, Krewella, Alexx Adam, Billy Lane and Nick G. Cal Expo Fairgrounds, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento. $40-$2,500. 916-263-3000.
8 p.m.-1 a.m.
River City Chorale
Accompanied by the Golden State Brass and pianist Dean Mora. First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks, 4401 San Juan Ave., Fair Oaks. $15 advance, $20 at door. 916-331-5810.
7:30-9:30 p.m.
DEC. 3
Ho Show 7.0
Holiday concert featuring Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld and Zara Larsson. SAP Center (formerly HP Pavilion at San Jose), 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose. $39.50-$149.50. 800-745-3000.
7 p.m.
Capitol Pops Concert Band holiday concert
Traditional holiday favorites, seasonal musical hits and carols preformed by the CPCB, directed by Kurt Pearsall. Featuring voice and instrumental soloists. Raffle drawings and poinsettia plants for sale. Rusch Park Gym, 7801 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights. Free. 916-725-5214.
7-9 p.m.
Davis Chorale Christmas concert
Featuring the Sacramento Brass Quintet, a choral version of “The Night Before Christmas” and “A Feast for Christmas.” CBS-13 evening anchor Sam Shane narrates. With audience sing-along and instrument demonstrations by the brass players. Family concert, 3-4 p.m., $5; general holiday concert, 7-9 p.m., $10-$20. Davis High School, 315 W. 14th St., Davis. 530-574-8419.
3-4 p.m.; 7-9 p.m.
‘Holiday Cheer’
The American River College Chamber Singers and Concert Choir join Folsom Lake Symphony to present “Holiday Cheer,” an evening of choral-orchestral classics and holiday songs. Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake, 10 College Parkway Drive, Folsom. $25-$59; $5 discount for seniors and students (excluding premium seats). 916-484-8357.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; 2 p.m. Dec. 4
River City Chorale: ‘The Many Gifts of Christmas’
Sacred and secular Christmas music, accompanied by the Golden State Brass and pianist Dean Mora. Faith Presbyterian Church, 625 Florin Road, Sacramento. $15 advance, $20 at door; $5 children. 916-331-5810.
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Sac State choirs: ‘Procession of Carols’
Sac State’s three choirs present “Procession of Carols.” Sacred Heart Church, 1040 39th St., Sacramento. $15; $10 seniors; $7 students. 916-278-4323
8 p.m. Dec. 3; 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
Sacramento Children’s Chorus: ‘A Ceremony of Carols’
Four choirs featuring more than 150 children, directed by Lynn Stevens and Melanie Huber, perform “A Ceremony of Carols.” With solo appearance by soprano Carrie Hennessey and harpist Carol Kihm. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N St., Sacramento. $13-$30. 916-646-1141.
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Valerie V Quintet: Celebrating Sinatra
The Valerie V Quintet presents a “Celebration of Sinatra’s 101st Birthday,” the music of Frank Sinatra, the “Great American Songbook,” and holiday music. Nepenthe Clubhouse, 1131 Commons Drive, Sacramento. $12-$15. 916-929-8380.
7-9:30 p.m.
Grass Valley holiday singalong
Includes ugly holiday sweater contest with prizes; spiked eggnog and mulled cider, wine and beer at cash bar. Amaral Center, 11228 McCourtney Road, Nevada County Fairgrounds, Grass Valley. General admission: Tables $30, Tiers $19.99. 530-265-6124
7:30 p.m.
DEC. 4
Sacramento Children’s Chorus: ‘A Ceremony of Carols’
Four choirs featuring more than 150 children, directed by Lynn Stevens and Melanie Huber, perform “A Ceremony of Carols.” With solo appearance by soprano Carrie Hennessey and harpist Carol Kihm. Carmichael Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4600 Winding Way, Sacramento. $13-$30. 916-646-1141.
4-6 p.m.
River City Chorale: ‘The Many Gifts of Christmas’
Sacred and secular Christmas music, accompanied by the Golden State Brass and pianist Dean Mora. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 7869 Kingswood Drive, Citrus Heights. $15 advance, $20 at door; $5 children. 916-331-5810.
4-6 p.m.
‘Messiah’ singalong concert
The eighth annual “Messiah” singalong. Music scores available for purchase ($10). Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5625 24th St., Sacramento. Free, donations accepted. 916-428-4281.
4-5:30 p.m.
Sacramento Youth Symphony
The Sacramento Youth Symphony holiday benefit concert features chamber music and soloists. Benefits Clara’s House. Christian Brothers High School, 4315 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento. $30. 916-421-9396.
2-4 p.m.
DEC. 5
ARC bands winter concert
The American River College Symphonic and Concert bands present nontraditional holiday music, including a hoedown, tango, and belly dance. With Vista del Lago High School Concert Band, directed by Elicia Spencer. American River College Theatre, 4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento. $9; $6 seniors and students. 916-484-8541.
7:30 p.m.
‘How the Grouch Stole Christmas Tour’
Living Legends “How the Grouch Stole Christmas Tour.” Ace of Spades, 1417 R St., Sacramento. $30-$34. 916-930-0220.
6:30 p.m.
Sacramento Concert Band holiday concert
The Sacramento Concert Band performs a holiday concert. Christ Community Church, 5025 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael. Free; donations to food bank accepted. 916-344-2382.
7:30-9 p.m.
‘Winter Jazz Nights’
The Sacramento Jazz Coop will present Winter Jazz Nights comprising three performances. Dec. 5, vocalist Carolyne Swayze performs “Jeepers Creepers.” Dec. 12, The Joe Gilman Trio presents “By George,” the music of George Gershwin. Dec. 19, Mel Martin on sax, with Joe Gilman on piano, George Ban-Weiss on bass and Tim Metz on drums. E. Claire Raley Studios, 2420 N. St., Sacramento. $25 per show; $60 for series. 916-922-9758.
7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19.
DEC. 6
Pianist Jim Brickman
Pianist Jim Brickman’s “Comfort & Joy” holiday tour, featuring new songs and his hits. Crest Theatre, 1013 K St., Sacramento. $35-$60. 916-476-3356.
7:30 p.m.
Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra
Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra winter concert. Amaral Center, Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. $10 general; free for ages 18 and younger. 530-265-6124
7 p.m.
DEC. 8
Capitol Pops Concert Band
Holiday concert by Capitol Pops Concert Band, directed by Kurt Pearsall. Attendees are invited to donate a new or gently used coat as part of the national One Warm Coat effort to provide coats to needy individuals throughout North America. Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5811 Walnut Ave., Orangevale. Free, donations accepted. 916-725-5214.
7-8 p.m.
‘Electric Christmas’
Radio 94.7’s “Electric Christmas” electronica show features Capital Cities, Milky Chance, Glass Animals, The Naked & Famous and Warpaint. Golden 1 Center, 547 L St., Sacramento. $36-$75. 916-928-0000.
6 p.m.
‘Joyeux Nöel’
Songs of France with soprano Carrie Hennessey and baritone Zachary Gordin, with pianist Bryan Nies. Amaral Center, Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Reserved seating: $42 for tables; free for ages 18 and younger. 530-265-6124.
7:30 p.m.
DEC. 9
Handel’s ‘Messiah’
Choir of Trinity Wall Street and Trinity Baroque Orchestra perform Handel’s “Messiah.” Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake, 10 College Parkway Drive, Folsom. $39-$75. 916-608-6888.
7 p.m.
Chris Tomlin
Singer Chris Tomlin performs songs as part of his “Adore Christmas” tour. Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland. 800-745-3000.
8 p.m.
‘Tidings of Peace’
Performance by One Voice Performing Arts, an area youth choir under the direction of Jean Sawyer. Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. $10-$15. 530-885-0156.
7 p.m.
DEC. 10
‘Blue Christmas’
Blues music event to benefit American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery Program. The Torch Club, 904 15th St., Sacramento. $25. 916-443-2797.
3-7 p.m.
Chanteuses holiday concert
“Seven Joys of Christmas – Love, Bells, Mary, Children, New Year, Dance and Song” presented by the Chanteuses women’s choir and alumni, directed by Dr. Chris Alford. Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave., Sacramento. $15 advance; $20 at door; free for ages 17 and younger. 916-234-0289.
4-6 p.m.
Sierra Gold Chorus
Group performs “Christmas Carols and Chaos.” Crossroads Church - South Campus, 1101 Auburn Ravine Road, Auburn. $10-$20. 530-885-3801.
2-4:30 p.m.
V101 ‘Throwback Holiday Jam’
Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Juvenile, BLACKstreet, Ginuwine, En Vogue, Baby Bash, Zapp and JJ Fad. Golden 1 Center, 547 L St., Sacramento. $30.50-$75. 800-745-3000.
8 p.m.
River City Concert Band
“A Christmas To Remember.” Cordova Performing Arts Center, 2239 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova. Free. 916-273-5704.
2 p.m.
‘Home For the Holidays’
The Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra. Memorial Auditorium, 1515 J St., Sacramento. $35-$50. 916-808-5181.
2, 7:30 p.m.
‘Holly Jolly Holidays’
With the Music in the Mountains Chorus and Holiday Orchestra. Amaral Center, Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. $22-$42. 530-265-6124.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11
DEC. 11
RSVP Choir classical concert
The Reconciliation Singers, Voices of Peace Choir, under the artistic direction of Jennifer Reason, present a holiday concert. Space is limited; advance registration is recommended. Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St., Sacramento. Free for museum members, free with admission for nonmembers. 916-808-7000.
3-4:30 p.m.
Colla Voce Chamber Singers
“Luminous Night” concert includes the Auburn Symphony’s concertmaster, violinist Richard Altenbach, and Sacramento’s Daniel Barker on cello. The Colla Voce Children’s Chorus will join the Chamber Singers at the 3 p.m. concert. Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. $18; $16 seniors; $3 ages 17 and younger. 530-885-0156.
3, 7 p.m.
‘Holidays in Vienna’
Symphony Napa Valley and choir in a singalong of the Hallelujah Chorus. Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. $30-$55. 707-944-9900.
3-5 p.m.
Sacramento Symphonic Winds
“The Gift of Melody,” a family holiday concert by a 60-piece adult symphonic band conducted by Timothy M. Smith. Crowne Plaza Northeast, 5321 Date Ave., Sacramento. $15; $10 seniors and students ages 11-17; free for children ages 10 and younger. 916-489-2576.
2:30-4:15 p.m.
Vocal Art Ensemble: Missa Virtualis, Fusion of Faith
Missa Virtualis, Fusion of Faith. Performed with the UC Davis Viol Consort playing renaissance instruments. Davis United Methodist Church, 1620 Anderson Road, Davis. Donations requested. 530-757-2396.
4-5:30 p.m.
DEC. 12
Children’s holiday concert
Sacramento State’s String Project presents a free holiday concert by local children and teens who have taken lessons by music students. The program includes Ukrainian folk dances, a Mozart piece and a mariachi performance. California State University, Sacramento - Capistrano Hall, 6000 J St., Sacramento. 916-278-5191.
7-8 p.m.
DEC. 15
A Christmas Chanticleer
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, 1017 Eleventh St., Sacramento. $35-$75. www.chanticleer.org.
8-10 p.m.
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular
The Cirque Musica cast performs to holiday music by a live symphony. SAP Center (formerly HP Pavilion at San Jose), 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose. $35-$85; $20 parking. 800-745-3000.
7:30 p.m.
For King & Country
Grammy-winning artists for King & Country bring their Christmas tour with Lauren Daigle in concert. Adventure Christian Church, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville. $20; $40 early entry. 916-924-0710.
7-10 p.m.
Master Singers Christmas
The Sacramento Master Singers present “Angels We Have Heard On High.” St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1066 26th St., Sacramento. $22; $15 seniors; $10 students with ID. 916-788-7464.
7-9 p.m. Dec. 15 and 21.
Civic of Light Orchestra
The Civic of Light Orchestra’s holiday concert “Expressions of Joy,” conducted by Pete Nowlen. River City Christian, 10933 Progress Court, Rancho Cordova. Free. www.rcclo.com
7:30 p.m.
DEC. 17
Country Christmas
Brett Young, Dylan Scott and Mickey Guyton celebrate Christmas country-style. Powerhouse Pub, 614 Sutter St., Folsom. $20.
10 p.m.
River Bells
River Bells Sacramento will perform in the Capitol Rotunda. There will be seating for those who arrive early. California State Capitol, 1315 10th St., Sacramento. Free. 916-397-8727.
1 p.m.
Master Singers: ‘Jingle All The Way’
The Sacramento Master Singers “Jingle All The Way” concert is a family-friendly event. Also features Celtic duo Men of Worth. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1066 26th St., Sacramento. $5; $3 children. 916-788-7464.
2-2:45 p.m.
Vox Musica
“Voices of Peace: A Vox Christmas.” Jesuit High School, Phelan Chapel, 1200 Jacob Lane, Carmichael. $20. www.voxmusica.net.
7 p.m.
DEC. 18
‘Messiah’ singalong
Hosted by the Davis Chorale. A limited number of scores will be available at the door to borrow. Davis Community Church, 412 C St., Davis. Free, donations accepted to benefit the Interfaith Rotating Winter Shelter. 530-574-8419.
4 p.m.
River Bells Winter Concert
River Bells Sacramento performs seasonal handbell music. It consists of 15 ringers. Prince of Peace Church, 7501 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento. Donations requested. 916-397-8727.
2 p.m.
Candles & Carols concert
The Music Ministries of St. John’s Lutheran Church presents the Golden State Brass Quintet, Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus and guest soloist Daniel Paulson, along with the church’s Sanctuary Choir, Youth Choir, Celebration Singers and Handbell Choir. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 L St., Sacramento. Free. 916-444-0874.
7-9 p.m.
Vox Musica
“Voices of Peace: A Vox Christmas.” St. Pauls Episcopal Church , 1430 J St., Sacramento. $20. www.voxmusica.net.
5 p.m.
DEC. 19
River City Concert Band
“A Christmas To Remember.” First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks, 4401 San Juan Ave., Fair Oaks. Free. 916-273-5704.
7 p.m.
DEC. 20
Vox Musica
“Voices of Peace: A Vox Christmas.” Beatnik Studios, 723 S St., Sacramento. $20. www.voxmusica.net.
7 p.m.
DEC. 21
Dave Koz & Friends
“A Jazz Christmas Show,” with Jonathan Butler, Kenny Lattimore and Ashford & Simpson’s Valerie Simpson. The Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto. $39-$79. 209-338-2100.
7:30 p.m.
DEC. 22
‘Carolizing Christmas’
With Faye Carol and Joe Warner. Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. $10-$20. 707-880-2300.
6:30-8 p.m., 9-10:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23.
DEC. 23
Brian Setzer Orchestra
Bandleader Brian Setzer runs his swinging outfit through “Christmas Rocks.” Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, 2500 E. Second St., Reno. $55-$68. 800-501-2651.
8 p.m.
David Archuleta
American Idol finalist David Archuleta brings his “My Kind of Christmas Tour” to Sacramento. Crest Theatre, 1013 K St., Sacramento. $49-$125. 916-476-3356.
7:30 p.m.
DEC. 24
Christmas Eve Jingle Jam
Christmas Eve jammin’. Powerhouse Pub, 614 Sutter St., Folsom. Call for cover. 916-355-8586.
10 p.m.
DEC. 28
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” Golden 1 Center, 547 L St., Sacramento. $36-$73. 800-745-3000.
3:30, 8 p.m.
DEC. 31
Soul Heir
Music by by R&B and hip-hop group Soul Heir, and a balloon drop at midnight. Powerhouse Pub, 614 Sutter St., Folsom. $20. 916-355-8586.
10 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Party
Featuring Four Barrel. Laughs Unlimited, 1207 Front St., Old Sacramento. $15. 916-446-8128.
10 p.m.
New Year’s Eve ‘Strauss and Swing’
Katya and Company join with the Music in the Mountains Starlight Orchestra. Dinner and Show ($150 per person): Begins with cocktails at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., followed by dessert, and “early midnight.” Option to stay for live swing band and toast at New Year. Show and dessert (tickets start at $55): Show at 8 p.m., followed by dessert. “Early midnight” is at 10:30 p.m., with option to stay for live swing band and toast at New Year. Grass Valley Veterans’ Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley. 530-265-6124.
Comments