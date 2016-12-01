Old Sacramento lights up for free holiday shows

The balconies, rooftops and facades in Old Sacramento will be illuminated in holiday fashion for the Macy’s “Theatre of Lights.” The free performance uses actors, theatrical lighting and sound to recreate a time in Sacramento history in which Clement Clarke Moore’s poem “The Night Before Christmas” was read as a contemporary piece. 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Saturday, Dec. 24 (6:15 p.m. only that day). K Street between Front and Second streets, Sacramento. Free. 916-442-8575. oldsacramento.com
Janet Vitt
