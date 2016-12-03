Holidays

December 3, 2016 3:47 PM

Plan your holiday fun: Here’s how we are celebrating with music, events, dance and more

Sacramento Bee staff

The holiday season is in full array, and celebrations are a near-daily part of the scene in Sacramento and the surrounding region. Music, events, dance performances and plenty of other gatherings drawing people together for shared experience are giving the region as much festive atmosphere as the lights and decorations bringing homes and neighborhoods to life.

The following links and related information provide specific events and schedules for the varied offerings.

EVENTS

▪ Looking for holiday fun? Here are activities, parties, fairs and more for revelers of all ages

MUSIC

▪ Holiday music schedule includes concerts and singalongs now until New Year

DANCE

▪ Lots of ‘Nutcracker,’ plus other productions, highlight holiday dance schedule

Three super easy tips for holiday decorating

Sacramento interior designer Kerrie Kelly shares three easy tips for holiday decorating with style.

Debbie Arrington darrington@sacbee.com

Santa arrives, Christmas tree lights up in Roseville

Santa came to town on a train, and his arrival in Roseville was followed by the lighting of the town's Christmas tree on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, to the cheers of gathered revelers.

Roseville Parks Department

Related content

Holidays

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

View more video

Entertainment Videos