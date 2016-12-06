Socks? My favorite! Thank you!

0:44 Three super easy tips for holiday decorating Pause

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

0:53 Jerry Brown on climate change: 'I think Washington will come around'

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:44 How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money