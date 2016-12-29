17 ways to ring in 2017

Did you get so wrapped up in the gift-giving holidays that you have forgotten to plan how you’ll celebrate New Year’s Eve?
You could ring in 2017 with a snow-capped Tahoe adventure, at a festival with family in tow, in a club or concert hall, or by finding a quiet activity. Here are 17 things you can do to make the most out of the last day of 2016. All events are on Saturday, Dec. 31.
1. 17th annual New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular: Live music, food, kid-friendly activities and, of course, a fireworks finale. 6 to 9 p.m. Old Sacramento waterfront. Free. 916-808-7777. nyesacramento.com
2. Sacramento River Train: Three-course dinner, live music by the Gary Mendoza Blues Band, sparkling wine, dancing and a leisurely train ride through the Sacramento region. 8:45 p.m. 400 N. Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento. $65-$100 adults. sacramentorivertrain.com
3. Rockabilly/swing gala: Doll yourself up and dance to the Twilight Drifters: 8:30 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8762, 905 Drever St., West Sacramento. $25. eventbrite.com
4. Bike or jog: Plot out your own 1.7-mile run or 17-mile bike ride on one of area’s scenic trails. Want help plotting out a path? Try a site such as traillink.com.
5. River cruise: Navigate the Sacramento River, sipping champagne to music. Via an outdoor deck, there will be a spectacular view of the Sky Spectacular fireworks show in Old Sacramento. 8:30-9:30 p.m. L Street Dock, Sacramento. $15-$31. 800-668-4322, ext. 8. hornblower.com
6. Tommy T’s Comedy Club: Laugh to the stand-up comedy of Earthquake, 7 and 9:45 p.m. 12401 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova. 17 and older. $30-$40. 916-608-2233. tommytsrancho.com
7. For the Birds: Learn how to create a natural bird feeder from pine cones and peanut butter and understand what birds need to survive in the winter. 10:30 a.m. Effie Yeaw Nature Center, 2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael. 916-489-4918. sacnaturecenter.net
8. Mount Rose New Year’s Ski Party and Fireworks: Sno Cat parade, kids torchlight parade and fireworks. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mount Rose Main Lodge, 22222 Mount Rose Highway (Highway 431), Reno. Free. 775-849-0704. skirose.com
9. Davis Odd Fellows Lodge New Year’s Eve Party: Mumbo Gumbo provides what it calls “genre-bending Americana” music, and the lodge supplies the gumbo dinner. 8 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 415 Second St., Davis. $60. eventbrite.com
10. Crocker Art Museum Family Festival: This annual celebration features live music, dance performances and festive art activities for the whole family. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Museum closes at 5 p.m.) 216 O St., Sacramento. Free. 916-808-7000. crockerart.org
11. Heavenly Holidays: Ice sculpting, LED dance performance, live music, a gondola ball drop and fireworks all nestled in the snowy mountains of Tahoe. 6 to 9:30 p.m. 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe. Free. 775-586-7000 skiheavenly.com
12. NYE Black Party: Music spun by Sacramento’s DJ Magic Mel & Reese Roundtree. 8 p.m. McClellan Conference Center, 5411 Luce Ave., Sacramento. $40-$350. www.eventbrite.com
13. Snowshoeing in Tahoe: Backcountry trails beckon in South Lake Tahoe, including Bijou Park and trails off of Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Tahoe Mountain Road and North Upper Truckee Road. More route ideas: tahoesouth.com/blog or trails.com.
14. All White Party: Dance to tunes played by DJ Rip 1. 9 p.m., Double Nickel Smokehouse, 3443 Laguna Blvd. #150, Elk Grove. $30-$450. 916-226-2900. smokehouse55.com
15. Kenny Frye Band: 9:30 p.m. Opera House Saloon, 411 Lincoln St., Roseville. $20-$25. www.brownpapertickets.com
16. New Year’s Eve Singles Gala: Speed “mingling,” gaming for charity, live music from Groove Thang, midnight champagne toast and confetti storm and three dance floors at this formalwear (black tie optional) evening. Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5321 Date Ave., Sacramento. $39-$439. eventbrite.com
17. Vanguard presents NYE: Hosted by DJ Julian Pierce. 9 p.m. Vanguard, 1415 L St., Sacramento. $30-50. 916-281-9465. vanguard1415.com
Comments