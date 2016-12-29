Recycle Christmas trees in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties

As the holiday season draws to a close, residents looking to dispose of Christmas trees have a number of options. Before disposing of trees, remove all tinsel, lights, tree stands, metal rod supports and nails.
Sacramento County
▪ Holiday trees may be delivered to the SMUD Corporation Yard at 6100 Folsom Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 7, where they will be mulched for free.
Trees will be accepted at county landfills.
▪ North Area Recovery Station, 4450 Roseville Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 8.
▪ Kiefer Landfill, 12701 Kiefer Blvd., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Jan. 8.
▪ Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer Station, 8642 Elder Creek Road, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.
Sacramento
Residential yard waste customers can place trees in the street for pickup as part of the city’s Leaf Season service through Jan. 31, or the tree can be cut in pieces and placed in the yard waste container. Businesses, residents of apartments and those who live on private streets or in gated communities are advised to use one of the free drop-off events at landfills and transfer stations.
Folsom
Dan Russell Rodeo Arena, Rodeo Park, end of Stafford Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 7
Citrus Heights
Trees will be collected curbside as garbage on regular trash service days. Residents who wish to recycle their trees can cut them to fit in their green-waste container. Flocked trees cannot be recycled.
Rancho Cordova
Residents can place their trees curbside for pickup or cut them to fit in the green-waste container.
Elk Grove
Trees may be left curbside next to the gray green-waste cart by 6 a.m. the weeks of Jan. 2 and Jan 16. Trees also may be cut into pieces 3 feet or shorter and placed in the green-waste cart, or they may be taken to the Special Waste Collection Center at 9255 Disposal Lane, Elk Grove, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
Boy Scout troops in several areas, including Gold River, Rosemont and Galt, will contact residents seeking donations for curbside tree pickup service.
Placer County
Trees may be cut into pieces 4 feet or smaller and placed in green-waste cans for curbside pickup and composting or dropped off at one of the following sites.
Auburn: Auburn Transfer Station, 12305 Shale Ridge Road, Sunday.
Granite Bay: Miners Ravine, 7530 Auburn Folsom Road, Saturday and Jan. 8.
Lincoln: Lincoln Airport, 1420 Flightline Drive (open field adjacent to airport), through Jan. 8.
Loomis: Del Oro High School, 3315 Taylor Road, through Friday.
Rocklin: Twin Oaks Park, 5500 Park Drive, upper parking lot, and Johnson-Springview Park, 5480 Fifth St., through Jan. 13.
Roseville: Maidu Park, 1550 Maidu Drive; Mahany Park, 1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd.; Saugstand Park, 100 Buljan Drive, through Jan. 8.
El Dorado County
West Slope: Residents may bring trees to Waste Connections Material Recovery Facility, 4100 Throwita Way, in the Diamond Springs area, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 15.
All residents of El Dorado County who have El Dorado Disposal Service may place trees at the curb for pickup on regular trash collection days. Trees should be cut into pieces no more than 3 feet long and bundled with string or twine.
South Lake Tahoe residents can drop off trees for recycling at the new Resource Recovery Facility, 2140 Ruth Ave., at no charge. South Lake Tahoe Refuse and Recycling offers free curbside tree recycling to all residential customers. Trees will be recycled into compost in Carson Valley. Trees should be placed next to the trash can on the normal pickup day, through Friday. Commercial customers can drop off trees at the Resource Recovery Facility for the two weeks following Christmas at no charge.
Cameron Park Community Services District residents may drop off trees through Jan. 31 at Cameron Park Lake, 2989 Cambridge Road, in the lower gravel parking lot, between 7 a.m. and dusk. The trees will be chipped and used in Rasmussen Park.
El Dorado Hills residents can take advantage of a Christmas tree recycling and chipping event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 at the Community Park. Cash donations will be accepted for use for the Community Supporting Youth Fund. Trees also may be taken to the Recycling Center at 4421 Latrobe Road or the Material Recovery Facility in Diamond Springs. For curbside pickup, trees should be cut into small pieces and placed in the green-waste cart for green-waste collection week.
South county residents served by Amador Disposal Service will receive curbside tree collection for no additional charge.
Northwest county residents with Sierra Disposal Service will receive curbside tree collection for no additional charge.
Yolo County
Free drop-off is available for Yolo County residents at the Yolo County Landfill, 44090 County Road 28H, south of Woodland. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Davis: For curbside collection, smaller Christmas trees may be placed in the organics cart as is. Larger trees may need to be cut in half and the branches trimmed to fit into the cart. Trees to be collected in on-street material piles should be cut so they are no more than 5 feet in any direction and placed on the street for collection no more than five days before a scheduled pickup.
West Sacramento: Residents can recycle trees in their curbside yard-waste carts by cutting the tree into sections no larger than 3 feet and with a diameter nor greater than 2 inches. Whole trees may be taken to the Yolo County Central Landfill for free recycling.
Winters: Free drop-off is available at the Yolo County Landfill.
Woodland: Waste Management will collect Christmas trees free of charge through Feb. 1.
