Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi

UC Davis students celebrated the Spring Festival of Holi, where they forgive and forget, play, laugh and make new friends. Students doused each other in powdered color from head-to-toe, rinsing off with massive squirt guns while a DJ cranks out a variety of Bollywood hits interspersed with a few American hits as well. The Indian Graduate Student Association and the friends of the UC Davis Arboretum hosted the party on Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Renee C. Byer The Sacramento Bee

Watch: 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead of Sacramento brings holiday cheer to UC Davis Children's Hospital

San Francisco 49ers player Arik Armstead shared some holiday cheer on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, with UC Davis Children's Hospital patients and their families today. The team's defensive end visited with pediatric patients, signed autographs and donated more than a hundred toys to bring smiles to hospitalized children. The hospital is on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento. Armstead played high school football at Pleasant Grove and college ball at Oregon.

Here's how fast a Christmas tree can go up in flames and torch a home

The Sacramento Fire Department conducted a demonstration on how fast a dry Christmas tree can turn into a torch inside home. The video illustrates how important it is to keep a tree watered and away from heat sources such as a space heater. Firefighters ignited the tree Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in a simulated living room. Also, fire officials said, make sure smoke detectors are working.

