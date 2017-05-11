Mother’s Day: 10 ways to celebrate with your mom

No matter what she may say, what your mother wants most for Mother’s Day is for you to spend time with her. Are you looking for a place to do that or an activity to make the day special? Or both? Here are 10 activities to consider.
Saturday, May 13
Mother Daughter Brunch: C.L.A.S.S.Y. Inc. hosts a morning with food, inspirational speeches, raffle and more. 9 a.m.-noon. Holiday Inn Express, 9175 West Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove. $10-$15. 916-647-1875. classymbrsonly.org
Junior King’s Clinic: Help Mom learn more about basketball, maybe enhance her shooting style, and pick up some pointers yourself. 9 a.m. Practice Facility at Sleep Train Arena, 1 Sports Parkway, Sacramento. $75-$175. nba.com/kings/juniorkings
Sunday, May 14
Winery Brunch: Miner’s Leap will have mimosas from home-grown oranges and live music by the Sharp Family. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sunday May 14. Miner’s Leap Winery. 54250 South River Rd., Clarksburg. $18-$35. 916-882-1000. minersleap.com
Sacramento River Cruise: An hour-long trek on the Sacramento River comes with stories about Sacramento’s history. Departs at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. L St. Dock, Old Sacramento. $20. 888-467-6256. hornblower.com
Gifts from Mother Earth: Learn to polish abalone and turn it into a one-of-a-kind necklace. 1:30 p.m., May 14. Effie Yeaw Nature Center, at Ancil Hoffman Park, 2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael. Free (donation suggested). $5 parking fee. 916-489-4918. sacnaturecenter.net
Tea Party: Two styles to choose from. At the Living Smart Farmers Market, gather treats from some of the 80 vendor booths for a menu to enjoy outdoors. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Carmichael Park. 5750 Grant Ave., Carmichael. Free entry. 916-484 -7000. bemoneysmartusa.org. Or choose a formal high tea at Nautilus Tea Co. with finger sandwiches, quiche, salads and pastries. 11771 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks. $25. 916-542-1832. nautilustea.com
Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14
East Sacramento Garden Tour: Residents open their gardens as a fundraiser for the neighborhood school. Tea garden luncheon available. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, and Sunday. David Lubin Elementary School, 3535 M St., Sacramento. $25 tour (children 12 and under free); luncheon $15. 916-277-6271. eastsacgardentour.com
BerryFest Strawberry Festival: Lots going on: strawberry pancake breakfast, cooking demonstrations, raspberry parades and live ice sculptures. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; check schedule for time/day of events. Fairgrounds, 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville. Free-$10. 916-787-0101. feedmeberries.com
Pedaling Sacramento: The Amgen Tour of California concludes its women’s race and opens its men’s seven-day competition Sunday at 13th and L streets, Sacramento, against a backdrop of the state Capitol. The associated Lifestyle Festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday. 10th Street between L and N streets, Sacramento. Free to watch. www.visitsacramento.com
Walk in a park: Choose a park as your destination, maybe grab a picnic lunch and enjoy each other’s time and company. Timing and location all up to you.
