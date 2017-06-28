These are the top Fourth of July celebrations you don’t want to miss

With Fourth of July landing on Tuesday, the “oooh” factor will be multiplied this weekend. Here's a look at patriotic concerts and family festivals to light up your Independence Day.
Sunday, July 2
Celebrate America
Patriotic selections by the Capitol Pops Concert Band, under the baton of director Kurt Pearsall. Blankets, lawn chairs and refreshments welcomed. Village Park, 4238 Main St., Fair Oaks. Free. 916-321-1184.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Patriotic Pops
An outdoor concert of patriotic favorites, as part of the Music in the Mountains SummerFest finale tradition. Gates opens at 6:30 p.m. for general admission and picnics. Great Lawn, Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. $30 general, $10 youth. 530-265-6124; http://musicinthemountains.org.
8 p.m.
Celebrate America
Red, white, and blue attire encouraged for this event featuring a live performance from the Lodi Community Band, with guest United States Air Force Band Galaxy. Bring a blanket, small chair and a picnic dinner. Free flags for the first 500 guest. Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi. 209-333-5550; www.hutchinsstreetsquare.com.
5 p.m.
Fireworks & Freedom Concert
El Dorado Hills rings in Independence Day with live music, kids zone, and fireworks (9:30 p.m.). El Dorado Hills Town Center, 4364 Town Center Blvd., El Dorado Hills. Free. 916-933-3013; eldoradohillstowncenter.com/.
6-11 p.m.
Fireworks and Beach Party
Held at the North Tahoe Event Center on the beach at Kings Beach State Recreation Area, the event will include food vendors, a beer/wine and mixed drink garden, free watermelon eating, sand castle building and patriotic costume contests, games, music by the San Diego Marine Double Time Brass Band, glow toys, souvenirs, and fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Preferred seating available for $20. https://www.eventbrite.com.
4-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
A Salute to the Red, White and Blue
As the sun goes down, the celebration heats up in Elk Grove, with vendors, food trucks, a pie-eating contest, “Let Freedom Ride” bike and stroller parade, Kids Zone, live entertainment, and a fireworks spectacular at 9:30 p.m. (simulcast on 93.7). Elk Grove Regional Park - 9950 Elk Grove-Florin, Elk Grove. Admission is free; $10 parking. 916-691-2489; http://www.elkgrovecity.org.
4-10 p.m.
Carmichael Fireworks Show
Carmichael’s Fourth of July festivities kicks off with the 59th annual Elks Club Parade (10:30 a.m.) down Fair Oaks Boulevard to Cypress/Manzanita. At 7 p.m., head to the La Sierra Community Center for food, arts and crafts, and a fireworks show starting at dark. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and shade umbrellas. La Sierra Community Center, 5325 Engle Road, Carmichael. Free. 916-483-7826; carmichaelpark.com.
7-10:30 p.m.
Fourth of July Concert
In addition to the Capitol Pops Concert Band performance, there will be various vendors, carnival games, and bounce houses. Plus, Roseville’s Fourth of July parade steps off at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas. Royer Park, 190 Park Drive, Roseville. Free. 916-725-5214; http://www.roseville.ca.us/events/4th_of_july_celebration.asp.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Family Blast
Delivers family fun with hay mazes, contests and games, inflatable bounce house and water slides with wristband ($7 each), live music by Revelstoke (6-10 p.m.), and fireworks slated to blast off at dark. El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville. $3 admission; $6 parking. 530-621-5860; http://eldoradocountyfair.org/blast.html.
Gates open at 4 p.m.
Lights on the Lake
Revelers will be stretched along South Lake Tahoe’s beaches to view the annual fireworks show over the water. Best viewing areas include Lakeview Commons/El Dorado Beach area, Nevada Beach, Tallac Historic Site, Timber Cove Marina, and Edgewood Tahoe. 530-544-5050; https://tahoesouth.com/events/lights-on-the-lake-fireworks/.
9:45 p.m.
Fourth on the Field
Rocket to a new level of fun at Raley Field’s ballpark. Twenty food trucks will line along the warning track in celebration of the Fourth of July. The event will feature old-fashioned picnic games, food, live music, fireworks, and Down on the Farm will be open for kids. $10 general; $15 VIP Legacy Club (for ages 21 and older); $5 children ages 2-12; $10 parking. www.ticketmaster.com.
6 p.m.
Fourth of July at Cal Expo
While spectators can view the fireworks show from Cal Expo grounds, the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand will be the only place to see live music by 100s Unit, National Lines, Hannah Jane Kile, and Locked-N-Loaded. Fireworks blast off at 9:30 p.m. Cal Expo, Blue Gate Entrance, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento. Admission is free; $10 reserved seating; $10 parking. 916-263-3000; http://calexpo.com/july4thatcalexpo/.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Fourth of July in Davis
Davis beckons revelers to its Community Park (1405 F St.), with its live musical lineup, which includes the Element Brass Band, Achilles Wheel, and the Con Brio. There also will be a Family Fun Zone, and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. 530-757-5602; http://www.cityofdavis.org.
5 p.m.
Auburn Family Fourth
Auburn goes big this Independence Day, with a parade, bingo, kids activities, live music by the Pyronauts, colorguard, and a fireworks display at 9:40 p.m. Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High St., Auburn. Free admission. http://auburn4th.com/.
4 p.m.
Multiple days
Rancho Cordova Fourth of July
Attractions include carnival games, kids zone, concerts, BMX freestyle show, exhibits, beer garden and nightly fireworks show (9:45 p.m.). Hagan Park, 2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova. Admission is $2; $10 parking. 916-273-5703; http://www.ranchocordovajuly4th.com/.
4-11 p.m. Monday, July 3; noon-11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
Folsom Pro Rodeo
Daily events capped off with nightly fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Dan Russell Rodeo Arena, 200 Wool St., Folsom. Admission: $21.50 general; $15.50 seniors, children. Reserved seating: $26.50. 916-985-2698; www.folsomrodeo.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, June 30-Monday, July 3.
Red, White and Tahoe Blue
A weekend of family activities at Incline Village conclude with a fireworks display over Include Beach at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. 323-490-3281; http://redwhitetahoeblue.com/calendar/.
Various times Saturday, July 1-Tuesday, July 4
Star Spangled Sparks
The Victorian Square Street Party in Sparks features live music, food vendors, crafts, and costumed patriotic bike parade. A fireworks display is set off from the roof of the Nugget Casino Resort. Tickets for VIP Fireworks Viewing Party (7-10 p.m) are available for $50. https://www.visitrenotahoe.com.
4 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 4.
