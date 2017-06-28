These are the top Fourth of July celebrations you don’t want to miss

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 Best fireworks for your money Pause 1:27 How to be safe with fireworks this year 0:10 Sacramento soldier's special Father's Day message 1:39 What we’re getting dad for Father’s Day 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 0:37 Sacramento parishoners march on Holy Saturday 1:08 Elk Grove Easter musical is a big production 2:18 Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs 1:12 Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi 0:52 Shoppers stock up for Chinese New Year in Sacramento Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Wichita Eagle photographers Jaime Green and Travis Heying discuss and demonstrate how to successfully shoot good fireworks photos for the Fourth of July. Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Eagle photographers Jaime Green and Travis Heying discuss and demonstrate how to successfully shoot good fireworks photos for the Fourth of July. Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle