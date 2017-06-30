How to avoid burns or worse this Fourth of July

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 Best fireworks for your money Pause 1:27 How to be safe with fireworks this year 0:10 Sacramento soldier's special Father's Day message 1:39 What we’re getting dad for Father’s Day 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 0:37 Sacramento parishoners march on Holy Saturday 1:08 Elk Grove Easter musical is a big production 2:18 Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs 1:12 Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi 0:52 Shoppers stock up for Chinese New Year in Sacramento Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email State officials are cracking down on on illegal fireworks, and even the legal ones are banned in some area cities and counties. Legal fireworks go on sale on Wednesday, July 28. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee

State officials are cracking down on on illegal fireworks, and even the legal ones are banned in some area cities and counties. Legal fireworks go on sale on Wednesday, July 28. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee