Who is hosting July Fourth events in the Sacramento area?

Looking for something to do on the Fourth of July? Not sure where to go for fireworks? Here is a list of the Independence Day events in the Sacramento area.

▪ Rancho Cordova kicks off its Fourth of July celebration on Monday with a carnival, beer garden, fireworks, BMX bike show and live music. Monday’s festivities are meant to echo 1967’s “Summer of Love,” with a Beatles tribute band and a themed fireworks show. 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Hagan Park. $2 entrance fee, $10 parking

A 5K Fun Run starts off Tuesday’s events at 9 a.m. on Coloma Road. It will be followed by a parade and band competition. The afternoon’s events include the carnival, a second BMX show, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and a fireworks show. 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Hagan Park/Coloma Road. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. $2 entrance fee, $10 parking

▪ Elk Grove is holding its annual Salute to the Red, White & Blue on Tuesday. The event includes roaming entertainment, a bike and stroller parade, a pie-eating contest and a fireworks show. A soundtrack for the show will be simulcast on 93.7 the River. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Elk Grove Regional Park. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Free, $10 parking

▪ Across the river in West Sacramento, the annual Fourth on the Field event at Raley Field will have live music, food trucks, hot dog-eating and pushup contests, and a playground area for kids. Adults can buy alcohol and play foosball, ping pong and dart games in the Western Health Advantage Legacy Club. The fireworks show will be simulcast on 106.5 The End. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Raley Field. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. $10 for general admission, $15 for Legacy Club tickets, $5 for kids

▪ Cal Expo will host fireworks and live music at the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand. 100s Unit, National Lines, Hannah Jane Kile and Locked-N-Loaded will perform. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cal Expo Blue Gate Entrance. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Free for general admission, $10 for a reserved seat and $10 parking

▪ Folsom has several events this holiday weekend. The Folsom Pro Rodeo runs until Monday night and features mutton-busting and a Flying Cowboys motorcross show in addition to the rodeo. Fireworks shows happen nightly and are followed by live music and dancing in the “Saloon Under the Stars.” July 1-3, Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. $21.50 for general admission adults, $15.50 for children and seniors, $26.50 for reserved seats

▪ The ninth annual Folsom Firecracker run will start bright and early on Tuesday. A 10.4K run will start at 7:30 a.m., followed 15 minutes later by a 5K run/walk along the Lake Natoma bike trails. 7:30 a.m., start line is at 145 Parkshore Drive.

▪ The 16th annual Arden Arcade Spirit of Freedom parade will be thrown by the Fulton-El Camino Recreation and Park District. The parade will cover 1.4 miles and floats will receive awards in categories including most creative youth, best decorated bicycle and most spirited. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., parade begins at 2700 Fulton Avenue

▪ Roseville will host a series of events throughout the day on Tuesday. The Run Crime Out of Roseville 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk starts off the day at 7:20 a.m. Up next is a parade through downtown Roseville, followed by carnival games, bounce houses, food vendors and live music in Royer Park. In the evening, there will be a fireworks display at the Placer County Fairgrounds. Parade starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Avenue, Douglas Boulevard and Vernon Street. Royer Park activities are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. $5 parking for fireworks

▪ Sacramento Mobile Food will set up shop in the Pocket on Tuesday, with 10 food trucks including Bacon Mania, Slightly Skewed and Cowtown Creamery. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Garcia Bend Park

