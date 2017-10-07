Pumpkin patches in the Sacramento area

AMADOR COUNTY

Amador Flower Farm and Nursery

Solve the corn maze, enjoy free tram rides and pet the farm animals in between picking the perfect pumpkin. 22001 Shenandoah School Road, Plymouth. 209-245-6660. www.amadorflowerfarm.com.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

EL DORADO COUNTY

Abel’s Apple Acres Farm

Pumpkin patch open daily. Horse rides and maze activities only on the weekends. 2345 Carson Road, Placerville. 530-626-0138. www.abelsappleacres.com.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Apple Ridge Farms

Partake in a mining experience, hay maze, and browse the pie shop and apple barn. 1800 Larsen Drive, Camino. 530-647-0613. appleridgepies.com.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

Bluestone Meadow

Choose from eight unique varieties of pumpkins. 2025 Carson Road, Placerville. 530-621-1830. www.bluestonemeadow.com.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Boa Vista Orchards

Pick your pumpkin and take a break at the picnic area. 2952 Carson Road, Placerville. 530-622-5522. www.boavista.com.

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Goyette’s North Canyon Ranch

Add to your pumpkin display by looking through their Indian corn selection. 3825 North Canyon Road, Camino. 530-622-9299. applehill.com/project/goyettes-north-canyon-ranch.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

O’Halloran’s Apple Trail Ranch

Take a break and walk the nature trail through the apple orchard between pumpkin picking. 2261 Cable Road, Camino. 530-644-3389. ohalloranranch.com.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

PLACER COUNTY

The Flower Farm

After picking up assorted pumpkins and gourds, take the pop culture-inspired Pumpkin People tours. There will also be a haystack pyramid, face painting, puppet shows, crafts and more. 9280 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis. 916-652-5650. www.flowerfarminn.com.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Farm

Enjoy hay rides, horseback riding and even a pirate ship. 6950 Cavitt-Stallman Road, Granite Bay. 916-599-2071. www.placergrown.org/rickey-ranchvineyards-and-pumpkin-farm.

10 a.m.-dusk daily.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY

Davis Ranch

It’s not just about the corn. Davis Ranch has a wide selection of pumpkins and gourds, with a corn maze and tractor rides on the weekends. 13211 Jackson Road, Sloughhouse. 916-682-2658. www.davisranchproduce.com.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Fog Willow Pumpkin Farm

Plan an autumn day at Fog Willow with their petting zoo, hay rides, adventure course, climbing hay stack, pony rides, rubber duck races on the weekend, the Big Dig Mining Experience, shaded picnic area and Flying Swine Tractor Train. 11011 Cecatra Drive, Wilton. 916-687-4547. www.fogwillowfarms.com.

Noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 31.

Goblin Gardens Pumpkin Ranch

Embrace the spookiness of Halloween on the haunted train ride through the corn maze and the haunted barn on the weekends. Scale the haystack pyramid, visit the Old West-style town, solve the hay maze and more. Choose from over 30 varieties of pumpkins. 3845 El Centro Road, Sacramento. $8; free for ages 2 and younger. 916-925-2496. www.bastiaofarmsgoblingardens.com.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Keema Pumpkin Farm

Take in the farm experience with hay rides, a hay pyramid and farm animals. Get lost in both their hay and corn mazes. 6532 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove. 916-684-2334. keemaspumpkinfarm.com.

11 a.m.-dusk Tuesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-dusk Saturdays, 10 a.m.-dusk Sundays. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 31. Closed on Mondays.

Perry’s Pumpkin Acres

Hop on a hay ride, solve the corn maze and give a pumpkin a new home. 3101 El Centro Road, Sacramento. 916-929-7546.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

The Pumpkin Farm

Face your fears in the haunted barn, conquer the corn maze, jump on the hay rides, hitch a ride on the train and of course, pick a pumpkin. 7736 Old Auburn Road, Citrus Heights. 916-726-1137. pumpkinfarm.net.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Closed on Mondays.

Roemer Pumpkin Patch

Enjoy a 5-acre corn maze and hay rides while scoping out your pumpkin of choice. 6851 Hedge Ave., Sacramento. 916-381-4331. roemerpumpkinpatch.com.

2-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. Closed Mondays.

Zittel Farms

Browse for the perfect pumpkin in a genuine farm atmosphere. Hay rides on the weekends. Farm tours available with appointment. 6781 Oak Ave., Folsom. 916-989-2633. zittelfarms.com/zittelfarms.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

SOLANO COUNTY

Cool Patch Pumpkins

Visit the new location by checking out the record-breaking corn maze with both an intermediate and advanced difficulty level. Hay rides and a fun zone are available at an additional cost. Food and beverages available on the weekends. 6150 Dixon Ave. West, Dixon. www.coolpatchpumpkins.com.

9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Silveyville Pumpkin Farm

Celebrating their 38th anniversary, Silveyville offers a pumpkin patch with a history. Enjoy a walking path for closer look at farm life. 6224 Silveyville Road, Dixon. 707-678-1823. www.silveyvilletreefarm.com.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

YOLO COUNTY

Bobby Dazzler’s Pumpkin Patch

With over 150 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds, there is a selection for everyone in the family. Face painting, pony rides, cow train, zoo and their famous Milo Maze are also available. Highway 113 between Woodland and Davis (exit 29), follow the signs. 530-867-3167. www.yourpumpkins.com.

Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

Dave’s Pumpkin Patch

Located in Vierra Farms, Dave’s boasts the largest pumpkin patch in the area at two acres. Attend the “Cornival,” an event featuring a pumpkin princess castle, jumping pillow, corn sandboxes, pony rides, pumpkin cannon, hay rides and pig races. There is also a 10-acre corn maze to explore. 2010 Burrows Ave., Sacramento. 916-849-9450. www.vierrafarms.com.

10 a.m.-dusk Sundays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Uncle Ray’s Pumpkin Patch

Fright Planet has partnered with Uncle Ray’s this year to bring you haunted hay rides at night. For a more traditional autumn experience, there will be hay rides, a corn maze, cow cart and hay obstacle course. 5610 Garden Highway, Sacramento. 916-997-8573. unclerayspumpkinpatch.com.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

YUBA COUNTY

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

Enjoy pony rides on the weekends, a carousel, hay rides, corn maze, petting zoo and a marble mining experience at Coyote Mountain. 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland. 530-633-2568. www.bishopspumpkinfarm.com.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.