Have you put up your holiday lights? Have your neighbors? Then let us know so we can share some of the best-lit residences in the Sacramento region to enjoy over the holidays.

Send your suggestions – including an address, a description of the holiday display and a photo if you have it – to: lights@sacbee.com.

Deadline is Dec. 1.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW