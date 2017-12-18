Dramatic video shows why watering your Christmas tree is so important

More Videos

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Pause
Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million 3:04

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 5:46

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk

  • Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

    As Americans decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of decorating dangers. The agency demonstrated some of the hazards at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. "Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle.

As Americans decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of decorating dangers. The agency demonstrated some of the hazards at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. "Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
As Americans decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of decorating dangers. The agency demonstrated some of the hazards at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. "Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Holidays

Dramatic video shows why watering your Christmas tree is so important

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 18, 2017 12:17 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 12:53 PM

Watering your Christmas tree is far more important than simply keeping it lush.

A compelling video by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission shows it can save you and your home if the area around the tree or the tree itself catches fire.

The dry tree is engulfed in flames in mere seconds and the fire quickly spreads, while the watered tree smolders.

The CPSC also offers tips to eliminate other holiday-decorating-related hazards in a news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Safety should be part of all your decorating efforts,” said CPSC acting Chair Ann Marie Buerkle. “Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations.”

Last year, there were about 14,700 emergency room-treated injuries due to holiday decorating – about 240 a day, according to CPSC. It breaks down fire-related outcomes in the following chart:

Fires involving Christmas Trees and Candles

Christmas Trees*

Candles**

Fires

100

1200

Deaths

10

10

ER-treated injuries

20

130

Property loss

$15.7 million

$42.2 million

Types of injuries

fire & burns

fire & burns

*Average annual estimates from 2012 to 2014 entire calendar year.

**Average annual estimates from 2012 to 2014 for the months of November through December.

Here are the CPSC’s safety tips:

Trees: Always check for freshness, including green color and strong needles. Make sure the tree is placed away from any heat sources. Keep the tree stand full of water. If you’re going the artificial route, check for the label “Fire Resistant.” Be careful with decorations that could prove harmful or dangerous for kids and pets.

Candles: Always put out the candles when you’re leaving the room. Keep them on a solid, heat-resistant surface away from kids and pets.

Lights: Use lights tested in nationally recognized labs and make sure outdoor ones are approved for outdoor use. Check lights for any breaks and frayed wiring. Check extension cords’ conditions and use rating.

Fireplaces: Be careful with “fire salts” and keep wrapping paper out of the fireplace. Make sure you have working smoke alarms on every floor and in all bedrooms.

Read more tips from CPSC here.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Pause
Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million 3:04

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 5:46

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk

  • Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro

    Mary Ann Quitugua from Celebrity Cake Studio in Tacoma, Washington shares tips for Christmas cookie decorating.

Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro

View More Video