Dramatic video shows why watering your Christmas tree is so important

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house As Americans decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of decorating dangers. The agency demonstrated some of the hazards at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. "Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. As Americans decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of decorating dangers. The agency demonstrated some of the hazards at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. "Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

