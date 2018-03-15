Going green: Six places around Sacramento to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

SHARE COPY LINK Placerville’s Hangtown Creek turned bright green Wednesday, March 1, 2017. City Manager Cleve Morris said the source of the creek’s new hue was tracked to a U.S. Coast Guard sea pack. Mandy Tolentino

Placerville’s Hangtown Creek turned bright green Wednesday, March 1, 2017. City Manager Cleve Morris said the source of the creek’s new hue was tracked to a U.S. Coast Guard sea pack. Mandy Tolentino