What’s closed, open on Memorial Day in Sacramento region

Government agencies, libraries, schools, banks and many transportation services will not operate on Memorial Day in the Sacramento region, but some transit options are still available. Here's a list of what's open and closed:
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Federal offices are closed.
State offices are closed.
Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo county offices are closed.
City offices are closed.
Federal and state courts are closed.
Post offices are closed.
Banks are closed.
EDUCATION
Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo county libraries are closed.
Schools and colleges are closed.
SANITATION
Regular curbside pickup for all counties.
TRANSPORTATION
Parking meters not enforced.
Regional Transit operating on Sunday schedule.
Amtrak operating on Weekend/Holiday schedule.
BART operation on Sunday schedule.
Caltrain operating on Sunday schedule.
Paratransit operating on normal schedule.
South County Transit not in service.
e-tran and Delta Breeze not in service.
El Dorado County Transit not in service.
BlueGo operating on normal schedule.
Lincoln Transit and Placer County Transit not in service.
Tahoe Area Regional Transit operating on regular schedule.
Roseville and Placer commuter services not in service.
Yolobus operating on Sunday schedule for select routes.
Unitrans operating on weekend service.
