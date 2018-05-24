Looking for last-minute ideas for Memorial Day weekend?

If you're looking for last-minute ideas on how to celebrate your Memorial Day Weekend, we just might have some.

Sacramento County Fair

The 2018 Sacramento County Fair runs May 24-28 at Cal Expo. The theme this year is "Let's eat, have fun & celebrate the red, white & blue," and will feature a variety of fun experiences for the entire family, including carnival rides, a livestock pavilion, shoppers expo and local arts and crafts. Main events include the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, Bulls and Stripes bull riding and tractor pulls, along with musical performances by the Great Wide Open, Madison Hudson and the Neon Playboys, among others. Fair admission is $6 and kids 12 and under are admitted for free. There will be an all-military free day (with valid ID) on Monday. Parking is $10, and there also will be limited bike parking near the Rodeo Gate Entrance. General fair hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. For more information, go to https://sacfair.com

Spring 2018 Strawberry Music Festival

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

This family-friendly festival runs from May 24 to May 28 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley and will feature more than 20 acts on the main stage, along with three full days of activities for kids and teens that include storytelling, yoga and workshops on photography, art and dance. Ticket prices vary: The cost is $50 Thursday evening from 4 p.m to midnight; all other evening tickets cost $75, and all-day tickets, from 8 a.m. to midnight, are $95. Teens are admitted at a flat rate of $40 per day and kids 7 to 12 will be charged $25 per day. Children six and under are admitted for free. Multiday camping tickets are available as well. For more information go to https://strawberrymusic.com.

BottleRock Napa Valley

Don't get your hopes up. BottleRock is still sold out, but just because you won't be there doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the music. This year's event will be live-streamed via Twitter for the first time. So if you want to beat the heat and avoid the public intoxication while having a nice Memorial Day weekend at home, you can enjoy the musical talents of Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse, Snoop Dog and Billy Idol in real time from the comfort of your own computer screen. BottleRock runs from May 25 to May 27, and you can find more information on the festival's musical acts at http://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

International Kids Festival

Russian American Media is hosting this free family event at William Land Park Amphitheater on Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Kids can enjoy jumping houses, face painting, pony and train rides, a petting zoo, balloon twisting and a climbing wall, all at no cost. This event will also feature "a parade of local food trucks" and live entertainment by professional dancers, gymnasts and athletes. For more information, go to http://www.russianamericanmedia.com/our-events/international-kids-festival or call 916-299-1777.

Roseville Jazz Day

If Jazz music is your thing, Roseville just might have what you are looking for to celebrate the holiday weekend. Invisible Touch Music is presenting the Roseville Jazz Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Vernon Street. The event will feature more than 20 acts, including the Grammy-award winning vocal group The Manhattan Transfer. An all-day admission pass costs $27, excluding The Manhattan Transfer's 4 and 7:30 p.m. shows at the Roseville Theater, with ticket prices for those shows starting at $45. Parking is free, and there will be plenty of restaurants and food trucks in the area. For more information, go to RosevilleJazzday.com or call 916-804-8370.

Memorial Day Car Show, Featuring Vettes and Vets

The California Automobile Museum is honoring servicemen and women this Memorial Day with its Vettes and Vets car show. This event will be at the California Automobile Museum in Sacramento on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a military color guard and national anthem, along with vendors and food available for purchase. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for students with ID and those 65 years or older, $5 for youth 5 to 17 years old, and kids 4 and under are admitted free. Along with museum members, all active-duty military and retired vets and their families will also receive free admission to the car show. For more information, go to https://www.calautomuseum.org or call 916-442-6802.

Sacramento Pacific Asian Film Festival

The Sacramento Asian Pacific Cultural Village will present more than two dozen films at the California Museum in Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday, along with live and virtual talk-backs with filmmakers and a panel discussion with local Asian Pacific Islander community activists. Each day of the two-day festival will have two show times, one from 12 to 4:30 p.m. and the second from 5 to 10 p.m. A full festival pass is $80 for general admission and $60 for students and seniors; a one-day pass is $40 for general admission and $30 for students and seniors; single-show screenings are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. A six-pack group discount for the full festival is $400. For more information, go to http://www.sapff.org.

Bloq Pacific Music Festival

This annual R&B/Hip-Hop festival will be held Sunday at Cesar Chavez Plaza in Sacramento from 3 to 10 p.m. The event will feature more than 10 mainstream and underground artists on one stage, including Sage The Gemini, Eric Bellinger, Adrian Marcel and Coyo T. While Tier 1 tickets for the event are sold out, there are still Tier 2 tickets available for $35 along with VIP tickets at $100. All ages are welcome, but VIP areas are for those 21 and older only. For more information go to https://www.bloqpacificfest.com.

Make it a River Cats weekend

This Friday through Monday, the River Cats will be playing the Albuquerque Isotopes at Raley Field and each game will feature special events and/or promotions, including giveaways, fireworks, bingo and a Memorial Day BBQ. Ticket prices and game times vary. For more information, go to https://www.milb.com/sacramento.

Brunch on Front, Old Sacramento

Old Sacramento will provide morning brunch on Sunday in the middle of Front Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with community-style seating. The menu, from participating local restaurants, will include crustless quiche, roasted potatoes and salad frisee, cider-brined pork loin and vegan stuffed tomatoes, along with coffee and pastries. Brunch will be $25 or $35 with mimosas. For more information, go to eventbrite.com