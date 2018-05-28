Remembering our nation's veterans

Our nation's veterans are remembered during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Lezlie Sterling
Handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, announced on Friday that he saw his shadow. Legend has it that if the furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, Groundhog Day, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather.

The Sacramento march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Approximately 20,000 people march down Land Park Drive as they head toward downtown on the birthday of the late Martin Luther King Jr to honor his life, work and dedication to equality and freedom for all people on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Sacr