May 14, 2017

Twitter asks what you will do #WhenITimeTravel

By Don Sweeney

Some would punch Hitler in the nose. Others would attend famous concerts or buy that last pair of shoes on sale after all.

Twitter fans are tweeting out their own hypothetical time travel adventures under the trending #WhenITimeTravel hashtag.

Along with plenty of shout-outs to “Doctor Who,” “Back to the Future” and “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” many of the tweets include vows to avoid the traditional pitfalls of time travel seen in films and television, such as accidentally altering timelines to erase your future self. Others take a more carefree approach, tweeting out plans to take back winning lottery numbers or erase past mistakes.

Some have a more somber take, including several African American posters who note that time travel beyond the recent past isn’t really a good idea for them.



