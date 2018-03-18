Check out the 175-foot long dragon at Marysville's Bok Kai Festival

Marysville had its traditional Bok Kai Festival on Saturday, featuring a parade to celebrate the cultural festival.
Sacramento Valley Water
Watch six bears ransack a Lake Tahoe vacation home

Environment

Watch six bears ransack a Lake Tahoe vacation home

A security camera above a refrigerator shows six bears invading a Lake Tahoe vacation home through a window in October 2017. The homeowner who shared this video asked not to be identified because he fears harassment from bear advocates in the area.

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

Living

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

If you’re tempted to buy a tyrannosaurus rex costume after seeing so many viral videos, then you might want to high-tail it to the computer. The costumes are pretty affordable and it turns out the possibilities for use after Halloween are endless.