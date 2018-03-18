Marysville Chinese festival features 175-foot dragon and much more

A 175-foot long dragon was the guest of honor at Marysville's 138th Bok Kai Parade Saturday.
According to the festival's website, the festival began in the 1850s to honor Bok Eye, the Chinese Water God, who protects Marysville from flooding.
The Bok Kai festival's main event is the Bok Kai parade, which features Chinese lion dancers, firecrackers, community organizations and the famous 175-foot long dragon, named Hong Wan Lung.
The festival falls on the weekend closest to the second day of the second month of the Lunar calendar. It is the longest continually held parade in California, according to the parade website.
The festival will wrap up today at 4 p.m. with the Firing of the Bombs at the intersection of 1st and C Streets in Marysville.
