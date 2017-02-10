Valentine’s Day dessert The photographer: David Schmitz of North Natomas The dish: This dessert is always a hit as a finish to a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day. It is a heart-shaped genoise with champagne-raspberry mousse. Send us your best shots “Take Your Best Shot” is a weekly feature that spotlights what you’re eating, drinking and enjoying. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what’s going on and the photographer’s name and city of residence to sacfeast@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.
Shrimp over polenta The dish: This dinner of shrimp over polenta, flavored with Parmesan cheese and finished off under the broiler, was scrumptious and disappeared quickly! The photographer: Cosette Augustine of Lincoln
Bringing in the New Year The photographer: Cindy Philpott of Sacramento The dish: Celebrating New Year's in Tasmania, Australia, with a few friends, how could it get any better, with freshly peeled prawns from the local market, fleshy avocado and washing it all down with a chilled Tasmanian bubbly. Happy New Year everyone!
Black-eyed peas, kale The photographer: Carol Strahle of Lincoln-Newcastle The dish: It has been a family tradition for generations to have black-eyed peas for good luck in the new year, plus kale thrown in for money luck, too!
Bacon-wrapped drumsticks The photographer: Kathleen Lynch of Sacramento The dish: This one-dish meal is delish, simple and easy on the eyes. Create your own variations. Wrap chicken drumsticks with thin bacon. Chop small yellow potatoes and big chunks of yellow onion, and sprinkle mix on bottom of oil-sprayed roasting pan. Dust with poultry seasoning and kosher salt, garlic powder, black pepper to taste. Arrange wrapped drumsticks in pan, nudging down into vegetables, but not covering the bacon. Now, the flavor surprise that makes this such a wonderful dish: Sprinkle whole pan with garam masala powder. (If your store doesn't have it, you can get a good one on Amazon.) Roast in 400-degree oven for one hour. Twenty minutes before the hour is up, strew fresh asparagus slices or green beans over the top, adding more fiber and a great color note. The kitchen smells so good when it's cooking!
Bolognese sauce over pasta The photographer: Ed Nordstrom of Sacramento The dish: This is a plate of Bolognese sauce, made with beef, pork and lamb, over homemade pasta, topped with real Parmesan cheese.
The crust's the thing The photographer: Britta Tigan of Nevada City The dish: Since I've discovered how easy it is to make good pie crusts with a food processor, I have been making four at a time. This is a sour cream apple pie I took to a potluck.
Meyer lemon cream cheese cookies Photographer: Carol Mott of Sacramento The dish: Citrus is in season! I have a Meyer lemon tree in my backyard it is perfect for making a batch of Christmas cookies; fresh out of the oven, lemon cream cheese cookies with lots of lemon zest – in the batter & topping the icing.
Take your best shot Five types of gourmet pizza The photographer: Seann Rooney of Walnut Grove The dish: A gourmet pizza challenge between two pizza lovers produced pizza five ways (left to right): (1) mushroom/artichoke, (2) blue cheese/potato/pine nut/thyme, (3) eggplant/mushroom, (4) peanut sauce/water chestnut/ginger, and (5) goat cheese/asparagus.
Take your best shot Start of a celebration The photographer: Wesley Swanigan of Carmichael The dish: Our friend and neighbor finished eight months of chemical and radiation therapy for cancer. In between was surgery. To celebrate the end of treatment, my wife and I made dinner for her. The appetizer consisted of water crackers with Monterey Jack cheese and fresh basil leaves, topped with maraschino cherries. We found that our friend may have a future as a hand model when I took this photo on my iPhone 6. My wife and I drank the Jack Daniels Single Barrel for medicinal purposes only. Our friend drank wine and some water.
Locally fished salmon The photographer: Mike Carroll of Elk Grove The dish: I'm retired from Corti Brothers and have time to fish. I caught this salmon at Miller Park and cooked it with rice, zucchini and broccoli. I flavored the salmon with olive oil and simple lemon garlic seasoning. It's fantastic and right out of our river here in Sacramento. Farm-to-fork couldn't be closer.
Looking peachy The photographer: Carolyn Sutherland-Fabish of Sacramento The dish: I made this farmers market peach galette using store-bought pie dough. I brushed the dough with a little peach jam before adding the beautiful fruit.
Stir-fried Thai eggplant The photographer: Joe Phelan of Lincoln The dish: Asia is our favorite part of the world to visit. That may be in part because it's the source of the most intriguing and delicious world cuisines. Here is a shot of a Thai eggplant and pepper-stir-fried dish my wife, Rose, cooked last week. The eggplant, peppers and Royal Thai Basil were all from the garden.
Not your typical BLT presentation The photographer: Reggie Leipsic of Roseville The dish: This is a BLT, built with applewood smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, havarti cheese, bib lettuce with mayo, served on lightly toasted "Killer Dave's 21 seed/nut bread" and complemented with fresh grapes and cantaloupe. It is topped off with Japanese paper umbrellas and two fresh flowers from the garden. Remember, you eat with your eyes first.
Take your best shot Vegetarian paella for Rosh Hashanah The photographers: Emily Tanenbaum and Lawrence Nylin, Arden The dish: Broccoli, onions, red kidney beans, extra virgin olive oil, dried white wine, carrot, celery, mushrooms, sweet peppers, diced tomato, fideo noodles, smoked paprika and seasonings (as well as garlic, if you so desire)
Pork chop improv The photographer: Margo McKay of Fair Oaks The dish: This is a dish of browned center cut bone in thick cut pork chops. I added prunes, sliced onions, sliced Granny Smith apples, figs, fresh basil and sage, green olives, white wine and smoked black pepper. They were then baked in a 350-degree oven covered with foil for 20 minutes then uncovered and baked for another 20 minutes.
Golden Heirloom Gazpacho The photographer: OF Malone of Sacramento The dish: This is golden heirloom gazpacho with chili threads and Bariani olive oil drizzle.
Vegetarian tacos The photographer: Nova Helm of Sacramento The dish: Mushroom and chayote tacos with grilled onions. Dressed up here with fresh corn, cotija cheese and avocado. Quick, easy, satisfying – loved by vegetarians and meat-eaters alike!
Tomato, onion and cheese tarte tatin The photographer: Tracy Di Vita of Galt The dish: This tarte tatin is made with roasted onions and cherry tomatoes from my garden with rosemary, white sharp cheddar cheese, covered with puff pastry, baked in a cast iron pan! Totally yummy!
Fiesta salad with grilled fresh corn The photographer: Debbi Haas of Lodi The dish: I enjoyed the fresh vegetables of the summer by making a fiesta salad with grilled fresh corn, yellow and red tomatoes, black beans, fresh greens, and avocado dressing. A great solution for dinner when it's too hot to cook!
Not in a pickle about sharing The photographer: Mike Dickau of Sacramento The dish: This is a plate of my wife Carolyn's delicious pickle bread, which we took to our annual East Sac "Night Out" gathering.
Steamed clams with sourdough bread The photographer: Mark Leonard of Sacramento The dish: This is home-cooked steamed clams with Spanish chorizo, finished with chopped cilantro, and grilled sourdough bread.
Hot outside? Try prawns The photographer: Karen Tracy of Folsom The dish: What to make for dinner when triple-digit temps are upon us: fresh green salad with handpicked tomatoes from Colusa County, topped with wild-caught Alaskan spot prawns.
Four-layer birthday cake a family favorite The photographer: Natalie Johnson of Elk Grove The dish: I made this cake for a relative's birthday. It is a white, four-layer cake, with real buttercream frosting and all edible rose flowers. It has a thin ribbon around the entire cake for added decoration. This cake is delicious, a true family favorite.
Tart made with home-grown figs The photographer: Sue Sakahara of Roseville The dish: Fresh figs from the garden equals fig tart for dessert!
Patriotic pie with home-grown berries The photographer: Judy Carson of Elk Grove The dish: Fourth of July was the perfect time to enjoy this yummy pie made with blueberries from my garden.
Vegan raisin challah The photographer: Vicki Forrester of Carmichael The dish: This was my first attempt at baking vegan challah bread. I wasn't sure how it would turn out with no dairy or eggs, but the taste and texture were wonderful. It's full of raisins and cinnamon.
Pear sauce, aka 'the new apple sauce' The photographer: Seann Rooney of Walnut Grove The dish: Pear season is happening! There are just a couple of weeks until the 2016 harvest. Last year I made this pear sauce (the new apple sauce) from pears from my backyard in the Delta.
Dreamy strawberry shortcake Photographer: Carol Mott of Sacramento The dish: The Sacramento region gives us availability to perfect, fresh strawberries. I found a great recipe for classic strawberry shortcake in Bon Appétit. Cooled, fresh baked shortcake paired with sliced strawberries and whipped cream is a delicious summertime treat.
Party on a plate The photographer: Steven Stern of West Sacramento The dish: This dish is called "South Dakota meets Mardi Gras." It consists of South Dakota pheasant and Cajun pasta. There's no better way to send off South Dakota relatives than this dish served on a Saturday night.
That's one mondo burger The photographer: Mike Altizer of Auburn The dish: This family kick off of summer tradition includes three 1/3 lb patties, onion rings, jalapeño sausage, avocado, tomatoes and four kinds of cheese.
Blackberry-cherry tarts The photographer: Margaret Moser of Elk Grove The dish: Because our daughter couldn't be here on the actual day of Father's Day, she made them beforehand. The crusts are gluten-free and very flaky. The first ingredient is garbanzo beans.
The photographer: Pam Giarrizzo of Sacramento The dish: I experienced this flavor explosion recently at Sweets and Sugars on Freeport Boulevard. The piña loca, or crazy pineapple, is a fruit salad served in a hollowed-out pineapple with a scoop of pineapple freeze. In addition to the pineapple, it includes watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, jicama, and kiwi. Chamoy (a pickled fruit sauce) and chili powder are liberally applied, and the whole thing is topped off with tamarind candy ropes and served with a tamarind-covered straw.
Salad Nicoise The photographer: Audrey Newport of Sacramento The dish: My sister and her husband were arriving for lunch en route to their home at Lake Tahoe. I wanted to offer a healthful salad that was also enticing eye candy. This worked! The green beans sneak a peek under colorful tomatoes.
Take your best shot Reader's favorite breakfast ramekin The photographer: Barbara Eychaner of Carmichael The dish: A favorite breakfast treat: a ramekin filled with a crêpe, a slice of ham, wilted spinach, an egg, and topped with cheese, baked until the egg is done to perfection. Sometimes I use asparagus or broccoli. This has Swiss and goat cheese, but the cheese combination may change with the veggie.
BBQ beef kabobs with vegetables The photographer: Mike Carroll of Elk Grove The dish: I am a butcher at Corti Brothers, and I enjoy barbecuing all the time. I use sirloin beef for my beef kabobs, and I like to season and grill the potatoes. I can cook everything on the barbecue at one time for dinner. Simple seasonings is all I use: salt, pepper, garlic, rosemary and olive oil.
Beef rendang sandwich The photographer: Rick Kraus of Grass Valley The dish: My wife, Cherie, and I were recently staying at Qunci Villas Hotel on the island of Lombok in Indonesia. Each day we shared an entree for lunch. Our favorite was the beef rendang sandwich, which is a slow-cooked curried beef spiced with ginger, tumeric and chilis. It came with steak fries. The housemade bread soaked up all of the fragrant sauce. The hot afternoon also called for a nice dry rosé, and we found the local Hatten Wine (made in Bali) surprisingly good. Our table had a fantastic view of Mount Agung, the volcano across the water in Bali.
Simple summer salad The photographer: Perry MaGill of Penn Valley The dish: This is a cool salad for a hot summer evening: cubed seedless watermelon, crumbled feta cheese and coarsely chopped mint leaves. It takes minutes to prepare and doesn't even require a recipe!
Seasonal risotto The photographer: Debbie Cole of Curtis Park The dish: This is a photo of a special dish I made for our Easter dinner. It's a seasonal risotto made with fresh leeks, asparagus, peas and lemon. It was delicious!
Sweet temptation The photographer: George R. Thomson, Sacramento The dish: This cheese Danish is one the many creations of chef Christoph to be found daily at the Coffee Works on Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento. The whole showcase is a cornucopia of temptation.
Take your best shot An adventure for the palate The photographer: Margo McKay of Fair Oaks The dish: This Mejadra rice and lentils dish was graciously prepared at the First United Methodist Church in Sacramento as part of a Palestinian cooking class. The recipe combines rice, cumin, lentils and onions caramelized in olive oil. The class attendees were treated to a delicious lunch.
A grand experiment The photographer: Linda Gates of Pollock Pines The dish: I had just purchased a new tool that turns vegetables into "spaghetti" strands and used it to provide a colorful (and low-calorie!) nest of zucchini for Chicken
Alaska cod a la Veracruz The photographer: Margo McKay of Fair Oaks The dish: “My husband John created this eye-catching and delicious dish – Alaska cod a la Veracruz. He made it with cod, onions, garlic, tomatoes, tomatillos, green onions, mushrooms, cilantro and parsley along with mild Mexican chilies and olive oil.” Send us your best shots The Bee wants you to share your best food and drink photographs with other readers. “Take Your Best Shot” is a weekly feature that spotlights what you’re eating, drinking and enjoying. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what’s going on and the photographer’s name and city of residence to sacfeast@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.
A versatile weeknight dish The photographer: Ally Gaffan of Sacramento The dish: Weeknight cooking is always hard. This is a pretty easy recipe to throw together and only takes one pan. It’s called shakshuka and originates from North Africa. It mainly consists of spices, tomato sauce and poached eggs. We serve it all kinds of ways – with pita for dipping, over rice and even over ground beef. Even the kids like it! Send us your best shots The Bee wants you to share your best food and drink photographs with other readers. “Take Your Best Shot” is a weekly feature that spotlights what you’re eating, drinking and enjoying. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what’s going on and the photographer’s name and city of residence to sacfeast@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.
Easter basket cookies just like Nana’s The photographer: Carmen Licata of Roseville The dish: Our RANN group (Roseville Newcomers and Neighbors) has an event called “In My Kitchen.” I demonstrated to the ladies how to make Italian Easter basket cookies. The recipe was originally from my husband’s Nana (grandmother). Send us your best shots “Take Your Best Shot” is a weekly feature that spotlights what you’re eating, drinking and enjoying. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what’s going on and the photographer’s name and city of residence to sacfeast@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.
‘Best breakfast in Sacramento’ The photographer: J. Patrick Kelly of Sacramento The dish: This is my favorite breakfast in Sacramento: homemade chili verde and chorizo with eggs, beans and corn tortillas at Nopalitos Southwestern Cafe. Send us your best shots “Take Your Best Shot” is a weekly feature that spotlights what you’re eating, drinking and enjoying. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what’s going on and the photographer’s name and city of residence to sacfeast@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.
A plum-perfect salad The photographer: Rona Knapp of Folsom The dish: Friends shared the bounty of their plum tree with us so we needed recipes using plums. We found this recipe for salad that used not only the plums, but also fresh herbs that we had growing in our garden and walnuts we had purchased from a local farm stand. Paired with a local chardonnay, it was delicious! Send us your best shots The Bee wants you to share your best food and drink photographs with other readers. “Take Your Best Shot” is a weekly feature that spotlights what you’re eating, drinking and enjoying. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what’s going on and the photographer’s name and city of residence to sacfeast@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.
Bacon joins the party The photographer: OF Malone of Sacramento The dish: You got your bacon in my tomato juice. No, you got your tomato juice on my bacon! Mmmm. Zazu Kitchen + Farm in Sebastopol makes a bacon bloody mary with house-made pickles and bacon from its farm.
Take Your Best Shot: Chilies rellenos get stuffed The photographer: Drina Ramirez of Sacramento The dish: My brother, Jose Michel, brought these festive chilies rellenos for a Mexican potluck get-together with friends. The poblano chilies are stuffed with queso fresco, garnished with crema Mexicana, parsley and pomegranate seeds.
Ramen feast The photographer: Jean Zimmer of Roseville The dish: My son and his wife prepared this tasty pork ramen soup for a group of eight of us over the holidays.
Take your best shot Homemade calzone The photographer: Seann Rooney of Walnut Grove The dish: The quintessential fall comfort food in my family: homemade calzone. Just in time for a late afternoon football game.
The photographer: Dan Bunten of Elk Grove The dish: I recently attended a sourdough bread class at Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, taught by Jane Hollander-Bonifazzi. I baked these loaves at home using her wonderful techniques, and my neighbors are enjoying the results.
Pastries to ‘ooh-la-la’ for The photographer: Kelly Haarmeyer of Sacramento The dish: I’m working on bringing canelé to Sacramento. They are a small French pastry baked at a high temperature in a copper mold, and have a soft and tender custard center and caramelized crust. They are truly scrumptious!
Shellfish for the neighbors The photographer: Ken Whitall of Sacramento The dish: We have a group of great neighbors who get together every couple of months for a potluck. I made this dish of steamed shellfish in a spicy tomato broth with bok choy for one dinner.
Baked with cauliflower The photographer: Ben Zeitman of Jackson The dish: Cauliflower cake from Yotam Ottolenghi’s cookbook “Plenty More”
‘Nut pie’ is just what the kid ordered The photographer: Ann Fenton of Land Park The dish: My 4-year-old requested a “nut pie” for dessert, so I was inspired to break out my old issues of Gourmet and make this this caramel nut tart. Three kind of nuts in a caramel filling, plus orange zest in the tart shell, made this a winner!
The photographer: Brooks Walker of Folsom The dish: This three-layer, eggnog cake tastes just like the popular spiked beverage, and makes a grand statement at the holiday table. Recipe can be found at http://cakewalkr.com/egg-nog-cake/
Take your best shot Cheers to friends and trips by bicycle The photographer: Carol Mott of Sacramento The dish: Six ladies gathered together for a beautiful fall bicycle ride in downtown Sacramento. We started our ride with champagne and strawberries served in mason jars and a toast to our long friendships!
Take your best shot Burger deluxe The photographer: SP Savioni The dish: Burger sous vide? The “almost” local burger from the bread to the housemade tartar sauce (not the avocado!). One hour sous vide patties (at 140 degrees), then pan fried for 30 seconds in tablespoon of bacon fat to get the crust. Mmmmm.
Sautéed carrots fresh from the market The photographer: Seann Rooney of Sacramento The dish: There are still carrots at farmers markets. These carrots have been cryo-blanched and sautéed in a hot pan with olive oil, a pinch of brown sugar, salt, a squeeze of lemon and kumquats.
Breakfast to share The photographer: Linda Perkins of El Dorado Hills The dish: After finding this recipe in the Sacramento Bee it has become my favorite breakfast, especially when I have company. It is baked eggs (uove al forno).
Sweet morning treat The photographer: Amy Wheeler of Elk Grove The dish: I love to prepare my mother’s recipe for cinnamon rolls on cold winter mornings. They not only taste wonderful, but also make our home smell warm and sweet!
Quiche and wine The photographer: Jeffrey Molander of Sacramento The dish: Time to use up those tomatoes from your garden! And that bottle of cheap red wine! This is a goat cheese and tomato quiche recipe from “Joy of Cooking” and my favorite sangria.
Fish and chips surprise The photographer: Shana Haynie of Cameron Park The dish: My wife, Jeanette, and I spent four days in Southampton, England, before boarding a cruise ship to Ireland and Scotland. Of course, we had to have as many fish and chips meals as we could, since this is what the British Isles are known for. Little did we think that when our order came, it would look like this! We not only got a good laugh but it was a delicious meal, thanks to The Duke of Wellington Restaurant in Southampton.
Chinese ‘red-cooked’ pork The photographer: Nate Simon of Sacramento The dish: This is my take on Chinese “red-cooked” pork. Pork belly was brined for three days, then cooked sous vide at 140 degrees. The meat was chopped, and sautéed with green onion, carrot and garlic, and finished with oyster sauce, rice wine, soy and star anise-infused caramel.
Simple summer salad The photographer: Nancy Carson of El Dorado Hills The dish: This is a simple and healthy salad with fresh English cucumbers, peppers, celery, garbanzo beans, black olives, and either parsley, basil or cilantro. Add lemon juice and the dressing of your choice.
Dinner in Iceland The photographer: Kathy Snow of Elk Grove The dish: This was a delicious dinner of grilled langoustine tails I had in Iceland on a recent trip. Langoustines are small Icelandic lobsters served in many dishes and yummy soups throughout the country
Tomato-cheese salad The photographer: Penny Lopez of Antelope The dish: A friend gave me some of her home-grown tomatoes, and I layered those into a wonderful salad. First, spread cottage cheese on the bottom of the plate, and then place tomato slices on top of the cottage cheese. Drizzle the tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette. Spoon your favorite homemade chicken salad or shrimp salad on top of the tomatoes and top with more tomato slices. Drizzle more balsamic vinaigrette over the tomatoes and sprinkle blue cheese crumbles over everything.
Home cooking The photographer: SueAnn Freeman of Elk Grove The dish: This is carrot soup and black rice cooked in coconut water and garnished with edible geranium from my garden.
Now that’s a sandwich The photographer: Pat Andreuccetti of Rocklin The dish: My bridge group goes to Aptos every year for seven days. This year, one of the ladies took us to a new restaurant we’d never experienced: Cafe Cruz in Soquel. I ordered this wonderful calamari steak sandwich that was absolutely the most delicious I’ve ever had (served on an onion roll with avocado, tomato, shaved romaine, onions, and chipotle tartar sauce).
Sushi plate with papaya and rice balls The photographer: Giorgio Dina of Granite Bay The dish: This is a dessert sushi plate I recently created for our Mangi e Bevi dinner group’s “Anything Asian” dinner. It includes papaya sashimi; strawberry/mango/kiwi maki roll topped with toasted black sesame seeds and mint leaves; mango nigiri; along with two rice balls – one covered in strawberry and the other kiwi. The favorite of the night seemed to be the roll in the center – a dark chocolate-covered banana maki roll that was rolled in nuts, then cored and stuffed with a chocolate/peanut butter filling, topped with blueberry compote and shaved coconut. All accompanied with strawberry and blueberry dipping sauces. Boy did this dinner ever blow the diet, but it was well worth it!
Prosciutto wrapped halibut on a potatoes gratin, grilled zucchini, and marinated tomatoes The photographer: Gregory Shaffer of Grass Valley The dish: Certainly the culinary highlight for our group of two northern California couples -- as we enjoyed a week on the west coast of Vancouver Island, BC – was Norwoods (http://www.norwoods.ca/) in Ucluelet, BC. Impeccable service, truly inventive cocktails and excellent suggested wine pairings made for a most memorable evening. Among the entrée highlights was (pictured) Prosciutto Wrapped Halibut on a Potatoes Gratin, Grilled Zucchini, and Marinated Tomatoes. The halibut was moist and delectable, but the Potatoes Gratin were my personal favorite as this was not simply a required accompaniment, but stood out on its own with a light crisp exterior and subtle cheese flavors hidden within. The only disappointment is that half way through our three hour meal we discovered that Norwoods is closed the only other night we had available to come back before heading home.
Getting ‘egg-cited’ about eggplant harvest The photographer: Alberta Nassi of Sacramento The dish: I picked the first Asian eggplant of the season and was inspired to prepare spicy chipotle eggplant with black beans from “More Mexican Everyday” by Rick Bayless.
Berry delicious brunch The photographer: Mary McCune of Sacramento The dish: Sunday brunches are best with Greek yogurt cakes topped with fresh berries!
Elegantly fresh The photographer: Kristine Iwersen O’Daly of Auburn The dish: Recently our family enjoyed the most elegant and delicious pizza at Ten22 in Old Sac. House-cured coppa, fresh tomato and to-die-for locally made burrata. Generous, fresh, startlingly good.
Have at it, son-in-law The photographer: Laura Gordillo of Roseville. The dish: On Mother’s Day my husband, Jim, made this double cheeseburger for our son-in-law Anthony. It had American cheese on one patty and cheddar on the other, lots of grilled red onion. It was delicious.
A monkey birthday treat The photographer: Kris Inlow of Sacramento The dish: I made this monkey-themed cake for my adult son’s birthday as a surprise for him since he’s always loved monkeys. Since I’d made an “owl” themed cake for my niece’s birthday, I felt I needed to do something equally special for Tim. It was fun creating both cakes as I’d never tried to do anything like these two cakes before. Now if I could only figure out how to top that for the next birthday!
Plum and Blackberry Sorbet Photographer: Rosemary Marino, Roseville For me, nothing compares to the enjoyment of seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh from a local farm market. I first made this sorbet when I discovered Santa Rosa Plums at an organic farm market in Hershey, PA. Having moved from Hershey to Roseville last year, I couldn't wait to find local plums and blackberries at the farm market to make this luscious sorbet. All it needs is mint from the garden and a spoon!
Take Your Best Shot: Fagiolini arcobaleno The photographer: Steve Caple of Sacramento The Dish: We bought a package of rainbow colored bean-shaped pasta in Pienza, Italy, called fagiolini arcobaleno (the black ones were colored with squid ink) one September. The next summer I cooked them up with a quick simple sauce. Olive oil, garlic, white wine, fresh picked tomatoes coarsely chopped, Italian parsley, and for the last few minutes fresh picked basil and a few shrimp we had on hand. Bright colors, bright taste, great with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc - one of the joys of a Sacramento garden.
Take Your Best Shot: Candied citrus The photographer: Mike Holzer of Roseville The dish: My 16-year old daughter, Hannah, candied these oranges and mandarins and put them on top of an orange/pineapple cream tart. This was her first time making this recipe.
The photographer: Keli Anderson of Sacramento The dish: Ice cream at 10 a.m.? You bet! Ginger Elizabeth on May 16 served its first sundae of the season, which was a take on lemon meringue pie.
The photographer: Carol Mott of Curtis Park The dish: Sacramento’s beautiful weather and abundance of fresh local produce lends itself to perfect backyard cookouts.
The photographer: Donna Hogue of Granite Bay The dish: It’s very simple to sauté asparagus with olive oil, garlic and lemon. If you like, add a little ham. When the asparagus is nearly done, push it to the side of the pan. In the same pan, cook two eggs over-easy. Once the eggs are done, place them right on top of the asparagus and you get the delicious character of a hollandaise sauce without all the butter.
Vickie McNamee photographed a bowl of freshness: “Salads at this time of year are fun. Springtime bring a sense of renewal, excitement, and anticipation of adventures for the new year. This spring salad is served with a light dressing of juice from a fresh orange, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Enjoy!”
The photographer: Pam Bradley of Fair Oaks The dish: I made this for my brother Tyson’s 56th birthday today. It is a three-layer chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting in the middle and chocolate frosting on the outside, obviously topped with peanut butter cups. None of us could finish a whole slice because it was so rich, but yummy nonetheless.
Made and photographed by Pam Bradley of Fair Oaks
The photographer: Alison Buhler of East Sacramento The dish: I over purchase vegetables, so on Sunday the excess is chopped, roasted and made into soup, the excess bread is made into croutons, and breakfast is croutons, soup, parmesan and a poached egg with the paper!
The photographer: Roberta Lew of Petaluma The dish: I can't get off this baking binge! This is my favorite coconut cream cheese poundcake. Nordicware makes a beautiful line of Bundt pans that will never let you down. The secret is unmolding the cake exactly 10 minutes out of the oven.
The photographer: Ineke de Wit of Woodland The dish: When the Hot Cross rolls were baked and the frosting was still dripping, I wanted to share this picture with you. It is a tradition in our family to serve these rolls as an Easter treat. I have taken them to Easter potlucks, on picnics during Easter vacation and just have them with coffee this time of the year.
The photographer: Nick Burnett of Sacramento The dish: This is my idea of public art! This display was found at the Safeway on Arden Way. I am so delighted they took the time to set this up.
The photographer: Christine Garcia of Carmichael The dish: To remember our roots and family who still reside in Madrid, whenever our clan gathers, we enjoy making paella, the national dish of Spain. Arborio rice, peas, green beans, olives, saffron, shellfish, Spanish chorizo and chicken combine for a flavorful one-pot dish. Pair it with a green salad and a glass of classic Rioja, and everyone leaves the table satisfied until the next paella party!
The photographer: Eileen Wilson of Granite Bay The dish: It’s no secret that the world’s tastiest fish are the freshest, and this piece of sea bass was caught off of Bora Bora’s Sofitel Private Island. The delicious meal, which I enjoyed nearly every night for dinner, and sometimes for lunch, too, included root vegetables that weren’t carrots or potatoes. Don’t know what they were, but they sure were delicious. Paired with a raspberry lemon drop – yum!
The photographer: Diana Feld of Grass Valley The dish: We were given a three-month subscription to a wine and cheese club for Christmas. I couldn’t resist taking this photo of the first shipment of a Stilton cheese with crackers and port in front of the fire. Fantastic appetizer!
The photographer: Jessica Bianucci of Sacramento The dish: I baked this cake for my mom for her birthday. It was my first time experimenting with marzipan, and I thoroughly enjoyed! The cake is lemon chiffon with lemon juice from our Meyer lemon tree. The picture was taken with the sun shining on the gold in the plate, which gives it a sparkly, ethereal feeling. Mom was very happy to have a cake baked for her!
The photographer: Cathy Keil of Rescue The dish: This is a picture of my husband’s trout amandine. We were with friends, staying at the Hotel Kranenturm in Bacharach, Germany, on the Rhine in May. Life just doesn’t get much better than this.
The photographer: Judy Worman of Folsom The dish: This is a dessert I made for a holiday dinner with a group of friends that was to be served with a port dessert wine. Ingredients include dark chocolate/raspberry cheesecake with dark chocolate ganache, fresh raspberries, dark chocolate curls and mint. Definitely a hit.
The photographer: Christine Hobart of Sacramento The dish: Beautiful apple tart right out of the oven! As pretty as a rose.
The photographer: Debbie Cole of Curtis Park The dish: This is a breakfast pizza at Rose's Cafe on Union Street in San Francisco. We sat outside on New Year's Eve and enjoyed their specialty for brunch.
The photographer: Carol Mott of Sacramento The dish: This is Sunday breakfast using fresh-laid eggs collected Sunday morning from my backyard chicken coop. Yummy.
The photographer: Edward (Phil) Dellner of Cameron Park The dish: We have several favorite restaurants in the Hawaiian Islands. However, my favorite dining venue is with my wife, Karla. She’s the best “personal” chef one could have. On this special occasion she prepared an ahi napoleon tartar with aioli sauce accompanied with asparagus spears over rice. As with all fine dining experiences (great food, great company, beautiful setting), you have to have a fine bottle of wine. It was the total package. Exquisite!
The photographer: Cathy Keil of Rescue The dish: This is apple strudel at its finest. We were in Bacharach, Germany, in May. When in Germany, what do you order for dessert? Strudel! This apple strudel just melted in our mouths, warm and moist with just a hint of cinnamon that did not overwhelm the apples. The ice cream and the whipped cream only added to our pure enjoyment.
The photographer: Scott Leysath of Folsom, host of “The Sporting Chef” TV show The dish: Rubbed with olive oil, lightly seasoned with sea salt and grilled over white-hot coals, this was one of the best ahi loins ever. It was grilled for just a minute or two on each side and basted with a mango, sesame oil and unagi sauce glaze with just a dash of Sriracha and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. The first bite revealed a slightly smoky medium-rare tuna that was sweet, with well-balanced salt, acidic and spicy flavors.
The photographer: Michael Curtin of El Dorado Hills The dish: This is a recipe from my Thai cooking class in San Francisco. The homemade Thai peanut sauce really makes the salad pop!
The photographer: Pam Giarrizzo of Sacramento The dish: This beautiful trio of roasted peppers, garnished with edible flowers and a line of smoked salt, was just one of the creative dishes served at a recent pop-up vegan dinner prepared by Chef Sylvanna Mislang of the Roaming Spoon.