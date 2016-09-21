Family

September 21, 2016 7:37 AM

Folsom tops rankings for best place to raise a family in California

By Bill Lindelof

Folsom took the top spot in a new survey of the best places to raise a family in California, getting high marks for a low level of poverty and high incomes of its residents.

The survey by WalletHub analysts also placed El Dorado Hills, Roseville, Elk Grove, Davis and Rocklin in the top 20 of 240 California cities compared in the study. Sacramento came in about midway on the list.

Each city was examined across 21 metrics, including number of attractions, how many pediatricians were in the community per capita and unemployment rate.

The gold rush town of Folsom, long known for its state prison, has gone from 5,000 residents in the 1960s to 73,000 today, shedding its sleepy, small-town image as housing developments and retail grew on former rangeland and dredger tailings.

Folsom received high marks in the categories of family life and fun, education, health and safety and affordability. Rankings of other towns in the Sacramento region:

8. El Dorado Hills

9. Roseville

15. Elk Grove

16. Davis

18. Rocklin

43. Fair Oaks

52. Antelope

61. Lincoln

63. Orangevale

101. Woodland

110. Citrus Heights

124. Sacramento

132. Rancho Cordova

149. West Sacramento

232. North Highlands

Other notable cities: Stockton, 217, San Francisco, 179 and Oakland, 240.

