Folsom tops rankings for best place to raise a family in California

Folsom took the top spot in a new survey of the best places to raise a family in California, getting high marks for a low level of poverty and high incomes of its residents.
The survey by WalletHub analysts also placed El Dorado Hills, Roseville, Elk Grove, Davis and Rocklin in the top 20 of 240 California cities compared in the study. Sacramento came in about midway on the list.
Each city was examined across 21 metrics, including number of attractions, how many pediatricians were in the community per capita and unemployment rate.
The gold rush town of Folsom, long known for its state prison, has gone from 5,000 residents in the 1960s to 73,000 today, shedding its sleepy, small-town image as housing developments and retail grew on former rangeland and dredger tailings.
Folsom received high marks in the categories of family life and fun, education, health and safety and affordability. Rankings of other towns in the Sacramento region:
8. El Dorado Hills
9. Roseville
15. Elk Grove
16. Davis
18. Rocklin
43. Fair Oaks
52. Antelope
61. Lincoln
63. Orangevale
101. Woodland
110. Citrus Heights
124. Sacramento
132. Rancho Cordova
149. West Sacramento
232. North Highlands
Other notable cities: Stockton, 217, San Francisco, 179 and Oakland, 240.
