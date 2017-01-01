First baby of year in Sacramento region arrives early, cancels parents’ party plans

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch Pause

2:30 Sacramento images: Memorable moments from life in 2016

0:39 George Takei: 'There's an important lesson to be learned'

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:46 Watch Rocklin crews battle fire at house

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:16 Last pitch seals River Cats' PCL victory over Fresno