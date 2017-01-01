First baby of year in Sacramento region arrives early, cancels parents’ party plans

The first baby of the year in the Sacramento region may have prevented her parents from attending a party, but that seemed OK to all concerned.
Anzhela Vyskribova, 22, gave birth to daughter Elizabeth – all 6 pounds, 10 ounces of her – at 12:26 a.m. Sunday at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center. Little Elizabeth was not supposed to arrive until Feb. 2.
However, as expectant mother and father Kirill Vyskribov, 26, a transaction coordinator for a mortgage company, began to get ready for a New Year’s Eve party, the couple got signals that they would be parents sooner than they thought.
The Citrus Heights couple had been getting ready to join company at Anzhela’s parents’ house. However, Elizabeth had other plans.
“I didn’t think it was my water breaking, so I said we are not going anywhere,” the new mother said. “But he said, ‘Pack your bags. We are going to the hospital.’ I am glad we did.”
The couple arrived at the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. About six hours later, Elizabeth was born.
“It was pretty quick and very unexpected,” said Anzhela, an orthodontist’s assistant. “We started pushing about 10 minutes before New Year’s.”
By 12:30 p.m. Sunday, she had recovered enough to do a round of interviews. Elizabeth is the couple’s first child.
“I’m happy about how it came out,” Kirill Vyskribov said. “Everybody is happy and healthy.”
Every time a baby is born at the Roseville hospital, a lullaby shimmers over the medical center’s sound system.
“Our goal is to make it feel like a home delivery in a hospital setting,” said Kaiser’s Dr. Jeanne Conry. “We try to have it as calm an environment as we can for mom and dad because we know it can be hectic for them.”
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments