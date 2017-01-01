Isn't she lovely? Meet the Sacramento region's first baby of 2017

Watch the Army Golden Knights parachute team in action in this video. If you want to go to the California Capital Airshow, gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, 2016, at Mather Airport. Flying begins at noon and includes performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet Demo, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo, a B-29 Superfortress and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. Performances last until 4 p.m. Opening ceremonies are planned by the Golden Knights. Tickets for visitors 13 and older start at $30. Parking is $10; cash only. Mather Airport is at 10425 Norden Ave., Mather.