Faded from recent the warm days, Daffodil Hill has closed for the year

Daffodil Hill, that golden blast of Sierra spring, is closed for the season. If you didn’t already make the trek to Volcano, you’ll have to wait until next year.
“Our blooms have faded, and the Hill is showing signs of wear, so we have made the decision to close Daffodil Hill effective immediately,” the garden park’s Mike Ryan said Monday morning. “We truly hope that the thousands of people who passed through our gates this year enjoyed their visits.”
Near the Sierra foothills town of Volcano, Daffodil Hill opened its 2017 season March 17. Legions of flower-lovers visited the Amador County ranch to see more than 300,000 daffodils in bloom. But recent hot weather caused the flowers to fade fast.
“Now that we have closed for this year,” Ryan said, “we ask that people remember that Daffodil Hill is private property and is no longer open to the public.”
