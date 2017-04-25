City tells kids to keep out of playgrounds, but parents say no way

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:16 Go for a ride in a Google autonomous car Pause 1:43 Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!' 3:01 Sacramento Stories: Bomb-laden train explosion in Roseville (April 28, 1973) 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:11 Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day 1:32 Fatal stabbing on Bell Street 1:58 Tiny Tots playground closure sign stirs quick action from councilmember Steve Hansen 1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 1:42 Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The City of Sacramento took down the signs restricting public access to tot lot playgrounds Tuesday, only a day after they were installed. After continuous calls from outraged parents, the city ultimately removed the signs and put original signs back in place. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee