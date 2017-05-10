Roseville tops list of California’s ‘best places to raise a family’

Looking for a family-friendly city in California? Look no further than Roseville.

SmartAsset ranks the city 20 miles northeast of Sacramento No. 1 in its list of best places to raise a family.

“Roseville offers young families a good education system combined with a strong local economy,” SmartAsset said. “Roseville ranks fourth in the number of high school graduates taking college preparatory courses and 93 percent of high school students graduate. The city also scores in the top 25 for both its unemployment rate and its poverty rate.

“Plus, Roseville is one of the leading cities where millennials are buying homes.”

Roseville is the #1 pick when it comes to raising a family in California https://t.co/i9ibbZkIaO @CityofRoseville pic.twitter.com/o3JFo4CKqy — SmartAsset (@smartasset) May 10, 2017

SmartAsset took into account 12 livability and cost metrics for its study, including:

Family poverty rate

Average deficit for families in poverty

Median household income

5-year median home value change

Average annual cost of child care

Percent of high school graduates taking college preparatory courses

Percent of the population under the age of 20

Unemployment rate

Property crime rate

Violent crime rate

Two other cities in the region made the Top 10: Rocklin at No. 7 and Davis at No. 9. Rocklin scored highly for having a low violent crime rate, while Davis’ median housing costs and education system pushed it toward the top.