Who do ya love? Californians have eyes for Nevadans, Time analysis shows

Do states have romantic attractions to other states? Well, no. But a new analysis shows that people in each American state tend to find their life partners from specific, always nearby (except for Hawaii, which is close to nothing) states.
Time published the information and made clear that people most likely will marry someone from their same home state, but when that is not the case, proximity is pretty much everything.
According to Time, the information “examined data on 116 million ‘interstate marriages’ in which the partners were born in different states. For people from each state, we looked at the most common home states for their spouses compared to the national average.”
For California, as well as all other contiguous states, true love seemed to wait just across the state line, in Cali’s case, that means Nevada. Marriage between people from California and Nevada are 3.91 times more common than the national average. That doesn’t mean it’s reciprocal, as Nevada people are more likely to marry folks from Utah, and at a rate 7.36 times the national average. So much for returning our love.
Another point: Only Michigan, Hawaii, Illinois and Florida have lower rates with their “soul state,” as Time calls it, than California. Michigan hits 2.15 with Indiana. Hawaii’s rate is 3.10, and the object of the islands’ affection is California. Illinois hits 3.30 with Wisconsin, and Florida’s rate with Georgia is 3.88.
At the other end, New Hampshire and Vermont people really dig each other. New Hampshire’s rate with Vermont is 20.3 times more common than the national average, and Vermont’s back-at-ya with New Hampshire is 19.8.
And Alaska? It looks over Canada to cast its loving eyes on Washington state, finding compatibility at a 4.52 rate.
Time emphasizes that its study “compares marital rates to the national averages so that the results are not weighted toward high-population states. Otherwise, just about everyone's ‘soul state’ would be California.”
So take that, Nevada.
