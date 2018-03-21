Why Daffodil Hill won’t open this season

The late-winter storms that have struck Northern California have claimed a spring tradition — viewing blooming flowers at Daffodil Hill.
The Amador County attraction will not open for the 2018 season, it was announced Tuesday on its Facebook page. A period of warm weather in February started the bulbs blooming and prompted hopes of an early spring opening.
“Since the end of February we have had rain, hail, and snow every week. The early flowers are gone and the ones that are up are badly damaged," according to the Daffodil Hill Facebook post. “We are posting this notice since more rain and snow are expected this week.”
Last year, more than 300,000 daffodils shone across 36 acres during the March 17 opening in the Sierra foothills town of Volcano.
Never miss a local story.
Though daffodils’ flowering seasons can last between six weeks and six months, according to the American Daffodil Society, last year's exhibition stayed open for just two weeks before the blooms faded in mid-70s heat and terrain became trampled.
Comments