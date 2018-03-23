Rocklin adventure park aims to hire 100 as opening day nears

Quarry Park Adventures is about two months away from opening in Rocklin, and park operators are looking to fill more than 100 seasonal positions at two upcoming job fairs.
“We are looking for energetic people who enjoy working in a fun atmosphere,” said spokesman Phil MacDougall. “There are positions available in operations, food service, ticketing, maintenance, accounting, marketing and several other areas.”
He noted that those interested in working on the park’s adventure elements – including the zip lines or the aerial adventure course must be at least 18 years old, and those hires will receive extensive training in the operation of those elements. Otherwise, applicants must be at least 16 years old and supply a photo identification, with birth date.
MacDougall said the park will have a soft opening over the Memorial Day weekend and is scheduled to host grand-opening festivities in early June. He said recent rains have caused “some delays,” but he said officials expect openings to proceed as scheduled.
Quarry Park Adventures is a 5.5-acre family adventure park located in the Quarry District of Rocklin. The setting at 4060 Rocklin Road is an abandoned quarry site.
The park also will feature rope courses, rappelling, rock climbing, a large children’s play zone and other family attractions, including multiple restaurants on-site and a retail store.
Park management said special attention has been paid to the historical significance of the area, with architecture, designs and antique fixtures reflecting the site’s past status as a center of California’s granite industry. Granite was a construction staple of many historic buildings throughout the Golden State, including the Capitol in downtown Sacramento.
The site of Quarry Park Adventures is Capitol Quarry, which opened in 1864. It was later renamed Big Gun Quarry. It operated through 2005 and was the last of Rocklin’s 61 quarries in operation at that time.
Quarry Park Adventures Job Fair
March 31: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Finn Hall, 4090 Rocklin Road, Rocklin
April 7: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Destiny Community Center, 6850 Five Star Blvd., Rocklin.
Job seekers should complete the “Candidate Profile” at www.quarrypark.com/job-fair and bring a copy of that to the job fair they attend.
