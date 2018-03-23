Family

SeaQuest interactive aquarium coming to Folsom this autumn

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

March 23, 2018 11:01 AM

A new SeaQuest interactive aquarium is scheduled to open this fall at the Palladio at Broadstone shopping complex in Folsom.

Construction has begun at the site, which will include hands-on, interactive exhibits featuring reptiles, birds, mammals, sharks and stingrays.

The local SeaQuest site will comprise 22,000 square feet.

Themed exhibit areas will include exotic sea life in Caribbean Cove; tropical birds in the Amazon Rainforest; reptiles in the Egyptian Desert; and otters, sharks and eels that can be hand-fed along the Great Wall of China.

The SeaQuest aquariums website lists sites in California, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Colorado.

For more information, see www.visitseaquest.com.

  Comments  