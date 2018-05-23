Rocklin quarry adventure park delays main opening, but 1,200 to get a sneak peek

Season-pass holders will get a first look at Quarry Park Adventures, a 5.5-acre theme park set in an old quarry in Rocklin, before the park opens to the general public at the end of July.
The park is opening in phases, spokesman Phil MacDougall said Wednesday. The 1,200 people who snagged a $130 pass, good for 10 visits, before they sold out will get to try out two attractions starting June 16. General admission will begin during the last week of July, when Quarry Park Adventures plans to have all its attractions available, MacDougall said. A day pass to the park is $40.
The adventure park will feature zip lines, giant swings, free-fall jumps and boating, and make use of the quarry walls, floor and rim, as well as a 2-acre lake and 60-foot waterfall, the park's website said. Quarry Park Adventures also has picnic tables, restaurants and a summer concert series that kicks off June 16.
The July general admission opening is later than planned, MacDougall said, because of "some delays in construction" and bad weather. A planned Memorial Day weekend event has also been canceled.
The park is in Big Gun Quarry, which opened in 1864 as Capitol Quarry and supplied granite used to construct California's Capitol building, the website said. The quarry was operational until 2005.
Quarry Park Adventures is "at the center" of a revitalization of Rocklin's historic Quarry District, the website said.
"The new developments in the Quarry District serve residents and visitors whose spending supports local businesses which in turn, provide revenues for vital public services," it said.
Comments