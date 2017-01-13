Teen Talk readers weigh in on selected 2016 columns

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding Pause

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

3:48 Sacramento OES updates flood and levee warnings for south county area

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

0:44 Aerial view of massive flooding in the Yolo Bypass

2:10 Drone catches amazingly fast-moving American River after storms

0:18 Travel advice for I-80 motorists in Sierra: 30 mph, single file

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade