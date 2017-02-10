Congratulations, new driver; now here are the important rules

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying Pause

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'