Boyfriend-girlfriend shouldn’t share rescue dog

0:53 Are streetcars faster than pedestrians? Pause

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

1:56 Next stop NBA draft? NCAA tournament gives Sacramento close look at top pro prospects

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:58 West Sacramento to install riverfront parking meters

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

2:33 Photographs from "No Safe Place" - a special report by The Sacramento Bee

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension