She’s worldly, she’s stylish and she’s about to make Sacramento way more fashionable

Diners at midtown Sacramento’s Skool on K restaurant, in between slurps of squid-ink spaghettina, might have noticed a particularly smartly dressed woman working the floor.
She is Olia Kedik, a 33-year-old Moscow native who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Andy Mirabell, and Moto and Hiroko Nagano.
Kedik spends a day a week managing the floor of the 10-month-old fusion seafood restaurant, another at its San Francisco mothership restaurant of the same name, and works on the restaurants’ marketing. Otherwise, she’s focused on fashion.
She started an Instagram account showcasing her outfits four years ago in response to San Francisco Skool customers’ inquiries about where she scored the pieces she wore to work. That account, which is up to 22,000 followers and often co-stars Kedik’s and Mirabell’s stylish 3-year-old daughter, Yana, led Kedik to start her blog Oliamoda, where she writes in longer form.
Kedik writes about the best way to wear wide-leg pants, and about a San Francisco designer who re-purposed Mirabell’s favorite shirt into a dress for Yana. (Kedik also styles her notably natty husband, and the pair are expecting a baby whose sartorial future looks bright). Kedik also works as a stylist for the website Stitchfix, which suggests, and ships, potential additions to shoppers’ wardrobes based on questionnaires.
Kedik will offer acumen and accessories in person on Saturday, Dec. 10, with her second Oliamoda pop-up shop at Skool, after a successful debut in October. Prices for clothes, scarves, bangles, candles and other holiday gift possibilities run $20-$100.
Kedik, born in Soviet-era Moscow and a former resident of London and Munich, Germany, now lives in Arden Park, to which she recently moved from San Francisco with Mirabell, a Jesuit High School graduate, and Yana.
Q: Did you always want to be involved in fashion? You graduated from the San Francisco Academy of Art, but with a degree in advertising …
A: I always had a passion for fashion, because I was always surrounded by fashionable people, and my parents were very well-put-together, and I lived in big cities where people loved to dress up. … I never wanted to be a designer, but the blog is kind of a (manifestation) of what I wanted to do – have a way to share and connect with other women.
Q: How would you describe your style?
A: My style is a mixing of modern, edgy, classic and vintage. My favorite designers are Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. I don’t necessarily wear these designers all the time, because I can’t quite afford to just wear them. But that is where I draw my (appreciation) for colorful prints. I do like to shop for designer clothes – I just do it bargain-style.
Q: Where will the pop-up items come from?
A: It is all hand-picked. From San Francisco designers, and I have this Korean designer I work with, and one from China. … I (also) teamed up with a local candle maker, Sierra Mountain.
The reason I am doing this is I want to connect with the local (Sacramento) community more. I have just started to meet designers here.
Q: What are the trends this holiday season?
A: Velvet everything. Velvet coats, velvet shoes, velvet chokers. I am going to have velvet chokers available. I am also going to have (faux) fur scarves available, and that’s a big trend.
Q: Did spending your early years in the Soviet Union play into your interest in fashion?
A: Definitely. We all looked alike. We all dressed very similar to each other. There was not much to work with, but women worked creatively with what they had. Women went out of their way to sew their own pieces, because they would see a picture of European designs.
For me, it is a faint memory, because I was a little girl. But I was very lucky (later) because my father (who worked in pharmaceuticals) had the opportunity to travel.
(In the Soviet Union) everything was behind the counter. So you can’t touch or feel what you were buying. So I remember my first experience in a supermarket, in Poland. I was just in awe. I was like, “Oh my God, a toy that you can hold, and then you can put the toy back on the shelf.” The kids born in the late 1970s, early ’80s, they were the ones who experienced that kind of change the most.
Q: You lived in London and Munich before you moved to San Francisco. How did San Francisco fashion differ from European big-city fashion?
A: It is one of the most diverse cities I have lived in, and there are huge communities of different nationalities. It is very hippie-ish, especially areas like the Mission, where I lived. It was very interesting to observe the trends of ripped jeans and Converse, and then on the other end, there is the European community, and they all go above and beyond.
Q: How does Sacramento compare with San Francisco?
A: I have been very impressed. I am impressed by the effort women – and men as well – take to look nice coming out of the house.
Q: Do you have to compromise your shoe choice to work in the restaurant?
A: Yes, now especially that I am pregnant. It is the only place I would not wear high heels. But I never compromise my style. I love any opportunity to dress up. And to me (being at the restaurant) is like going to a fashion show – boom, you are just constantly walking around.
Oliamoda Pop-Up Shop Holiday Edition
When: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Skool on K, 2319 K St., Sacramento
Information: www.oliamoda.com
