December 21, 2016 6:00 AM

GQ’s ‘Living Jazz Legend’ fashion spread is one of the coolest of the season

By Marcus Crowder

There has always been more than just a hint of style in jazz. From Louis Armstrong’s white socks to Miles Davis’ silk suits, the players have made conscious sartorial statements on the bandstand. For a winter fashion spread, the sharpies at GQ assembled 10 living jazz masters who demonstrate the essence of personal style. The all-star band that could be created from the likes of Pharoah Sanders (above), Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Roy Ayers and Roy Haynes – along with the other five masters – stretches the mind. In addition to the clothes, the article gets into each artist’s essential sound. Young lions, pay attention, because this is how it’s done.

Check out “10 Living Legends of Jazz Prove Nobody Can Out Dress the OGs” at www.gq.com

