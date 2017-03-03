All Good moving its outdoor clothing store to a new downtown location

Jason Maggio racked up more than 50,000 miles on the road in 2016, logging business trips to China, Brazil and Central America. As the founder and creative director of hat and clothing company Official Brand, whose apparel has been worn by James Franco, Snoop Dogg and top pro skateboarders including Miles Silvas, he regularly travels the globe to ink deals and oversee manufacturing.
But Maggio’s plans involve sticking closer to his Sacramento home base while preparing to open a local flagship store for All Good, a sister company that specializes in outdoor clothing. While the All Good store currently calls the R Street corridor home, it will move in early 2018 to Seventh and K streets.
The upcoming All Good store marks a rare project in the K Street development near the Golden 1 Center that has nothing to do with food or drink. All Good’s new retail location will showcase its shirts, jackets and other active wear, which comes with a distinctive Northern California flair. Think of it as a North Face or Patagonia-like brand for those who enjoy the hiking trail as much as a skateboard park or hip-hop show.
“It’s kind of feeding off our own interests and what we’re doing on weekends,” Maggio, 44, said during a recent interview. “We’re going hiking, surfing, enjoying the outdoors. We wanted to build off that.”
The All Good shop will be located in part of what used to be Joe Sun & Company, a classic Sacramento clothier once favored by work-wear enthusiasts including skateboarders. Joe Sun was the spot to score Ben Davis, Dickies and other clothing that could withstand the demands of the construction site as well as slams on the concrete or half pipe. Not far from All Good’s new store will be a refurbished Joe Sun sign that will pay homage to the former tenant and symbolically link Sacramento clothiers past and present.
“I remember getting 40-inch waist Ben Davis pants there when I was 14 and cutting them off,” Maggio said about Joe Sun. “That place was really important in my development.”
All Good’s K Street shop will be on the small side, with just 725 square foot of retail space. But with its location nearly adjacent to Golden 1 Center, the store is expected to draw more foot traffic than it now sees on the developing R Street Corridor. Inhabiting space on the south side of K Street’s 700 block, its neighbors will include Solomon’s Delicatessen, Buudai from Kru’s Billy Ngo, MidiCi Pizza and other businesses. This development is also slated to include 130 housing units.
Maggio said he hopes the All Good shop won’t just be a place to buy outdoor gear but serve as a jumping-off point for adventures in nature. Similar to REI, All Good already organizes monthly hiking trips, fly-fishing clinics and other expeditions in Northern California and beyond.
“It’s evolved into canoeing on the Russian River for two days, a four-day hike in Arizona and surfing in Nicaragua,” Maggio said. “Next up is Joshua Tree. We feel those experiences encapsulate the brand well and we want to tell those stories.”
Maggio will squeeze in these outdoor excursions during a year that’s shaping up to be especially busy. In partnership with Bravado, a merchandising company run by Universal Music Group, Official soon will release a skateboard deck, hats and T-shirts in homage to the Doors. Maggio also travels frequently to Los Angeles, where Official Brand runs a store on Melrose Avenue. In all, Official Brand apparel can be found in some 200 locations around the world, including Lids and Zumiez.
It’s the kind of work that demands some time in the outdoors to unwind and decompress.
“The development has been very sincere,” Maggio said about All Good. “If I was in the middle of a busy workweek and traveling and needed to reboot, getting to the outdoors is ‘all good’ for us. When I’m home, that’s what I enjoy.”
