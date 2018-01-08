More Videos

What is REAL ID? 1:02

What is REAL ID?

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York 0:26

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer 3:04

Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says 0:52

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says

Watch the California Office of Traffic Safety's controversial marijuana PSA 0:31

Watch the California Office of Traffic Safety's controversial marijuana PSA

Take a look at Sacramento's rain as a major winter storm rolls in 0:50

Take a look at Sacramento's rain as a major winter storm rolls in

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

What is a high pressure system? 0:56

What is a high pressure system?

Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire 4:38

Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire

    The Save the Redwoods League is offering visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 parks to celebrate the group's 100th birthday in 2018.

Bike Rides & Hikes

Here are your chances to visit California’s redwoods for free at state parks

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

January 08, 2018 12:20 PM

One group is celebrating 100 years of saving redwoods by giving state parks visitors a gift.

Save the Redwoods League turns 100 in 2018, the group announced in a news release, and it is teaming with California State Parks to offer visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 redwood state parks throughout the year to honor the occasion.

“People come from around the world to walk among California’s ancient redwoods,” said Sam Hodder, president and chief executive officer of Save the Redwoods League. “As part of our Centennial celebration, Save the Redwoods League is thrilled to host a free day in the redwood parks once a month all year long. We invite you to stand under the world’s tallest living creatures ... and learn why we are working so hard to protect and restore it. We are celebrating our 100th birthday in the redwood parks, and we want you to join us!”

The second Saturday of each month with be free, however only a limited number of no-cost passes are available – 16,000 in total. Therefore, passes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Free Second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks events are among many successful programs in the long history of our collaboration with Save the Redwoods League,” said Lisa Mangat, California State Parks Director. “Together, we work through our state parks to support the health, inspiration and education of all Californians. Free Second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks events allow people who might not otherwise be able to visit a park to get outdoors in our spectacular redwood state parks.”

Here are the second Saturday dates throughout 2018:

  • Jan. 13
  • Feb. 10
  • March 10
  • April 14
  • May 12
  • June 9
  • July 14
  • Aug. 11
  • Sept. 8
  • Oct. 13
  • Nov. 10
  • Dec. 8

Passes are available starting today, Jan. 8, from FreeRedwoodsDays.org.

Save the Redwoods League is among the nation’s oldest conservation groups, according to the release, and it has worked to protect and restore redwood forests since 1918. It also aims to help people connect with the natural beauty and serenity of redwoods.

